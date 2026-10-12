Earnings Per Share Outlook For 2026 Raised To DKK 78-87

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 4.7bn-5.2bn in 2026, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 78-87. Previously, expectations were for a net profit of DKK 4.3bn-5.1bn, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 71-85. The upgraded guidance reflects a broad-based positive development driven by strong customer activity and continued solid credit quality, resulting in a net profit of DKK 3,680 million for the first nine months of 2026.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm) Q1-Q3

2026 Q1-Q3

2025 Index

26/25 Q3

2026 Q2

2026 Q1

2026 Q4

2025 Q3

2025 Net interest income 6,586 6,629 99 2,270 2,177 2,139 2,213 2,187 Net fee and commission income 2,231 2,073 108 773 697 761 966 689 Value adjustments and dividends 701 1,091 64 177 499 25 480 512 Other income 62 67 93 21 16 25 38 32 Income from operating lease (net) 86 82 105 35 18 33 15 19 Core income 9,666 9,942 97 3,276 3,407 2,983 3,712 3,439 Core expenses* 4,733 4,732 100 1,605 1,593 1,535 1,859 1,537 Core profit before loan impairment charges 4,933 5,210 95 1,671 1,814 1,448 1,853 1,902 Loan impairment charges -10 -22 - -50 11 29 24 25 Core profit 4,943 5,232 94 1,721 1,803 1,419 1,829 1,877 Investment portfolio earnings 34 127 27 6 28 0 69 52 Pre-tax profit 4,977 5,359 93 1,727 1,831 1,419 1,898 1,929 Tax 1,297 1,367 95 449 478 370 476 474 Net profit for the period 3,680 3,992 92 1,278 1,353 1,049 1,422 1,455 Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital,

recognised on equity 198 198 100 67 66 65 66 67 Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn) Loans and advances 578.5 572.9 101 578.5 582.2 575 577.2 572.9 - of which mortgage loans** 382.8 375.9 102 382.8 384.3 378.7 377.3 375.9 - of which bank loans 143.1 140.4 102 143.1 141.8 140.1 141 140.4 - of which repo loans 52.6 56.6 93 52.6 56.1 56.2 58.9 56.6 Bonds and shares, etc. 110.6 114.7 96 110.6 109.4 114.1 114.7 114.7 Total assets 760.3 745.1 102 760.3 755.4 754.6 777.1 745.1 Deposits 211.7 201.3 105 211.7 207.7 210 208.1 201.3 - of which bank deposits 202.4 190.5 106 202.4 202.1 199.8 196.5 190.5 - of which repo and triparty deposits 9.3 10.8 86 9.3 5.6 10.2 11.6 10.8 Issued bonds at fair value 366.8 368.9 99 366.8 365.7 367.8 374.9 368.9 Issued bonds at amortised cost 63.9 53.2 120 63.9 57.8 53.3 65.4 53.2 Subordinated debt 8.2 11.4 72 8.2 8.5 8.4 11.4 11.4 Holders of AT1 capital 4.9 4.9 100 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 Shareholders' equity 47.2 46.7 101 47.2 46.8 46.2 47.4 46.7

* Includes one-off costs of DKK 16m recognised in Q3 2026.

** Nominal mortgage loans increased to DKK 406.8bn at the end of Q3 2026 from DKK 402.2bn at the end of Q2 2026.

Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2026 is expected to be published on 28 October 2026.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact:

Lars Mørch, CEO, tel. +45 89 89 23 63

Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42

Attachment

Corporate announcement 20261012