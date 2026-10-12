Thailand Data Center Construction Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Ready Hyperscale Investment Drives 10.7% CAGR And A USD 1.96 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thailand data center ROI is supported by BOI tax incentives, lower construction costs, renewable energy access, PDPA-driven demand and AI-ready Tier 3 and Tier 4 designs

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Data Center Construction Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand data center construction market reached USD 0.87 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 10.7% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 1.96 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Growth is being supported by hyperscale investment from global cloud providers, regulatory requirements for domestic data hosting, government incentives, and rising demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure.

Thailand is strengthening its position as a strategic data center hub in Southeast Asia, with Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor attracting substantial development activity. Central Thailand accounted for approximately 70.25% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to record a CAGR of around 18.0% over the forecast period. The region benefits from Board of Investment incentives, access to submarine cable infrastructure, available development land, and proximity to major enterprise customers.

Market Highlights



The market was valued at USD 0.87 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2035.

Overall market growth is projected at a CAGR of approximately 10.7% from 2026-2035.

Central Thailand, including Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor, represented approximately 70.25% of 2025 revenue.

Tier III facilities held the largest tier-based share at approximately 56.43% in 2025. Medium-sized data centers are expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 17.95% during the forecast period.

Government initiatives are playing a major role in accelerating Thailand data center construction. The Thailand 4.0 policy and Eastern Economic Corridor initiative provide eight-year corporate income tax exemptions, streamlined permitting through the FastPass framework, and access to competitive renewable energy rates under EGAT power purchase agreements. These measures have helped attract significant commitments from major technology companies, including AWS, Google, Microsoft, and ByteDance.

AWS has announced an investment of USD 5 billion through 2037, while Google has committed USD 1 billion. ByteDance has outlined USD 8.8 billion in regional investment, further reinforcing Southeast Asia's role in global digital infrastructure expansion. Supported by these investments, Bangkok's total IT capacity increased more than twentyfold between 2019 and 2024.

The enforcement of Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act in March 2024 is also generating sustained demand for domestic data center capacity. Onshore hosting requirements are particularly significant for regulated industries, including banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. This regulatory environment is encouraging enterprises to adopt local colocation and cloud infrastructure while supporting long-term construction pipelines.

AI deployment is reshaping facility design across the Thailand data center construction market. AI workloads accounted for approximately 28% of total capacity in early 2025, compared with 20% in 2024. Operators are responding with high-density Tier 3 and Tier 4 facilities equipped with liquid cooling, high-voltage power distribution, and advanced fire suppression systems.

Tier III data centers remain the leading category, supported by enterprise and colocation demand for resilient infrastructure and 99.982% uptime service-level agreements. Meanwhile, medium-sized facilities are gaining momentum as enterprises and telecom carriers adopt standardized 6-12 MW designs in provincial industrial estates. These developments support 5G edge computing, cloud services, and AI inference applications outside Bangkok.

Thailand also offers a competitive construction cost environment. Data center development costs range from approximately USD 8 million to USD 9 million per MW, remaining below comparable costs in Singapore. This cost advantage, combined with policy support, expanding connectivity, renewable energy access, and strong demand for domestic hosting, is expected to sustain Thailand's emergence as a preferred destination for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center construction through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Thailand Data Center Construction Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Analysis



Asia Pacific Key Industry Highlights



Data Center Construction Market Historical Market (2018-2025)

Data Center Construction Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Thailand Data Center Construction Market Analysis



Thailand Key Industry Highlights



Thailand Data Center Construction Market Historical Market (2018-2025) Thailand Data Center Construction Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Thailand Data Center Construction Market by Tier Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Thailand Data Center Construction Market by Data Center Size



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Thailand Data Center Construction Market by Location



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Thailand Data Center Construction Market by Region



Regional Coverage



Central Thailand



Northern Thailand



Southern Thailand

Others

Analysis Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Thailand Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Companies Profiled



Syntec Construction PCL (Thailand)



Frasers Property Thailand (Thailand)



WHA Corporation (Thailand)



STT GDC Thailand (Singapore)



NTT Global Data Centers (Japan)



Equinix (United States)



GDS Services (China)



Empyrion Digital (Thailand) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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