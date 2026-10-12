Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast 2026-2035 Global Market To Reach US$116.04 Billion As Personalized Care And Aging Drive 8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The global clinical nutrition market was valued at USD 53.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 116.04 Billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. Growth is being supported by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, disease-related malnutrition, an expanding aging population, and greater demand for specialized nutritional support across hospitals, oncology centers, long-term care facilities, and home care settings.



Market Size in 2025: USD 53.75 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 116.04 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 8.00%

Clinical Nutrition Market Developments in 2026

In April 2026, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition hosted a webinar reviewing its newly published evidence-based guidelines for nutrition management in adults with head and neck cancer. The session examined enteral feeding, protein intake, and immunonutrition during cancer treatment. These recommendations are expected to encourage consistent clinical practices and support the adoption of specialized enteral formulas in oncology care.

In March 2026, ASPEN published guidelines in the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition addressing nutrition management for adult head and neck cancer patients. The guidance included causal-inference-based recommendations concerning enteral feeding initiation and protein supplementation. By addressing gaps in established care standards, the publication may stimulate demand for condition-specific nutritional formulations in hospitals and specialist cancer centers.

Clinical Nutrition Market Growth Drivers

The increasing burden of cancer, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological conditions, and other chronic illnesses is strengthening demand for therapeutic nutrition. Healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on early nutritional intervention to support treatment tolerance, recovery, and patient outcomes. Wider recognition of disease-related malnutrition is also increasing the use of oral nutrition supplements, tube feeding products, and parenteral nutrition solutions.

Industry investment remains another important market driver. In March 2026, Danone agreed to acquire Huel for USD 1.15 billion, strengthening its broader nutrition portfolio. The transaction reflects growing commercial interest in specialized nutritional products and highlights the strategic importance of nutrition within disease management, preventive care, and personalized health programs.

Product innovation, improved formulations, digital health integration, and supportive healthcare policies are also contributing to clinical nutrition market expansion. Manufacturers are developing products designed for specific diseases, age groups, and care environments, while digital platforms are enabling more personalized monitoring and nutrition planning.

Key Clinical Nutrition Market Trends

Personalized nutrition is becoming increasingly prominent as healthcare systems seek interventions aligned with individual clinical needs. Other major trends include preventive nutrition, malnutrition screening, digital care integration, and the development of more convenient formulations for home use.

Regulatory initiatives are reinforcing these trends. In January 2026, the U.S. FDA announced Human Foods Program priorities focused on reducing chronic diseases through improved nutrition. This direction supports earlier nutritional assessment, higher dietary standards, and more effective clinical nutrition strategies. It may also create opportunities for companies developing evidence-based products for vulnerable and high-risk populations.

Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type into enteral nutrition, oral nutrition supplements, tube feeding, parenteral nutrition, supplemental parenteral nutrition, total parenteral nutrition, All-in-one system, and multiple bottle systems.

By application, the market covers cancer, malnutrition, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological diseases, and other conditions. Available product forms include powder, liquid, and Semi-Solid formulations. Key end users are pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations, while major distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online channels, and other outlets.

Geographically, the report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Share Insights

Cancer represented more than 15% of the clinical nutrition market by application during the historical period. Rising cancer prevalence and the growing role of supportive care are increasing demand for specialized immunonutrition and other disease-specific products. Clinical nutrition can support recovery, treatment tolerance, and overall nutritional status throughout oncology care.

North America accounted for more than 34% of the market during the historical period. Its leading position is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established nutritional therapy practices, and strong awareness among healthcare professionals and patients. Demand for oral nutritional supplements is particularly significant among older adults and people managing chronic diseases.

Leading Clinical Nutrition Companies

Abbott maintains a significant global presence through therapeutic and disease-specific nutrition products, including Ensure and Pedialyte. Its portfolio addresses pediatric and adult nutritional requirements across hospital and home care environments.

Fresenius Kabi specializes in clinical nutrition, infusion therapies, and IV drugs. The company offers enteral and parenteral nutrition products and continues to invest in advanced formulations for chronic disease, critical care, and home-based treatment.

Baxter AG provides parenteral nutrition, IV therapies, and infusion systems for critically ill and hospitalized patients. Its integrated solutions are designed to support safe and efficient nutritional therapy across institutional and home healthcare settings.

Danone SE operates in medical nutrition through Nutricia, supplying specialized products for infants, older adults, and patients with specific conditions. Its January 2024 partnership with Resilience integrated nutrition into oncology care platforms and strengthened its position in personalized therapeutic nutrition.

Other prominent clinical nutrition market participants include Nestle S.A., B. Braun SE, Perrigo Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Ajinomoto Cambrooke, and Kate Farms.

Scope of the Report

The report examines market size, the 2026-2035 forecast, growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, unmet needs, and emerging clinical nutrition market trends. It also assesses leading segments by type, application, form, end user, distribution channel, and region. Competitive analysis covers major companies and evaluates how partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, product development, and other strategic initiatives are shaping global market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Clinical Nutrition Market Overview

3.1 Global Clinical Nutrition Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Global Clinical Nutrition Market Landscape

4.1 Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Type

4.2.2 Analysis by Form

4.2.3 Analysis by Application

5 Global Clinical Nutrition Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.3.1 Political

5.3.2 Economic

5.3.3 Social

5.3.4 Technological

5.3.5 Legal

5.3.6 Environment

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

5.5 Key Demand Indicators

5.6 Key Price Indicators

5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

6.1 Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035) by Type

6.1.1 Enteral Nutrition

6.1.1.1 Oral Nutrition Supplements

6.1.1.2 Tube Feeding

6.1.2 Parenteral Nutrition

6.1.2.1 Supplemental Parenteral Nutrition

6.1.2.2 Total Parenteral Nutrition

6.1.2.3 All-in-one System

6.1.2.4 Multiple Bottle Systems

6.2 Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035) by Application

6.2.1 Cancer

6.2.2 Malnutrition

6.2.3 Metabolic Disorders

6.2.4 Gastrointestinal Diseases

6.2.5 Neurological Diseases

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035) by Form

6.3.1 Powder

6.3.2 Liquid

6.3.3 Semi-Solid

6.4 Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035) by End User

6.4.1 Pediatric

6.4.2 Adult

6.4.3 Geriatric

6.5 Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035) by Distribution Channel

6.5.1 Hospital Pharmacies

6.5.2 Retail Pharmacies

6.5.3 Online Channels

6.5.4 Others

6.6 Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035) by Region

6.6.1 North America

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.3 Asia Pacific

6.6.4 Latin America

6.6.5 Middle East and Africa

7 North America Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035)

7.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Form, End User, and Distribution Channel

7.2 Market Analysis by Country

7.2.1 United States

7.2.2 Canada

8 Europe Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Form, End User, and Distribution Channel

8.2 Market Analysis by Country

8.2.1 United Kingdom

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Others

9 Asia Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Form, End User, and Distribution Channel

9.2 Market Analysis by Country

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 ASEAN

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.6 Others

10 Latin America Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Form, End User, and Distribution Channel

10.2 Market Analysis by Country

10.2.1 Brazil

10.2.2 Argentina

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Others

11 Middle East and Africa Clinical Nutrition Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Form, End User, and Distribution Channel

11.2 Market Analysis by Country

11.2.1 Saudi Arabia

11.2.2 United Arab Emirates

11.2.3 Nigeria

11.2.4 South Africa

11.2.5 Others

12 Regulatory Framework

12.1 Regulatory Overview

12.2 US FDA

12.3 EU EMA

12.4 India CDSCO

12.5 Japan PMDA

12.6 Others

13 Strategic Initiatives

13.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

13.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

13.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

13.4 Analysis by Leading Players

13.5 Analysis by Geography

14 Supplier Landscape

14.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis

14.1.1 Key Vendors

14.1.2 Prospective Leaders

14.1.3 Niche Leaders

14.1.4 Disruptors

14.2 Market Share Analysis, by Region (Top 5 Companies)

14.3 Company Profile Assessment Criteria

14.3.1 Financial Analysis

14.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.3.4 Company News and Developments

14.3.5 Certifications

14.4 Companies Profiled

14.4.1 Abbott

14.4.2 Nestle S.A.

14.4.3 Fresenius Kabi

14.4.4 Baxter AG

14.4.5 Danone SE

14.4.6 B. Braun SE

14.4.7 Perrigo Company

14.4.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group

14.4.9 Ajinomoto Cambrooke

14.4.10 Kate Farms

15 Global Clinical Nutrition Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

15.1 Overview

15.2 Potential Distributors

15.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

16 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

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