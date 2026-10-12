Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Mexico Mother And Child Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$89.60 Billion As Telehealth Expands At 12.90% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-12 05:31:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Telemedicine, community-based midwifery, mobile pregnancy apps and women-centered care are expanding rural access, improving outcomes and creating investment opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report: Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico mother and child healthcare market was valued at USD 26.63 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 89.60 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.90% during 2025-2034. According to the report, growth is being supported by greater healthcare awareness, wider access to maternal services, improved obstetric infrastructure and public health initiatives focused on underserved rural communities.

Community-based midwifery, mobile health applications for pregnancy monitoring and stronger public-private partnerships are improving care delivery across Mexico. Continued investment in preventive programs, maternal education, neonatal care and early childhood interventions is also helping healthcare providers address maternal and infant health outcomes more effectively.

Key Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Insights

  • Birthing services are expected to lead the services segment during the forecast period.
  • The 31-38 maternal age group accounted for nearly 30% of the market during the historical period and is positioned to remain a leading segment.
  • Hospitals and clinics are projected to record significant growth as demand rises for specialized maternity, neonatal and pediatric services.
  • Telemedicine and online healthcare channels are expanding access to consultations, diagnostics and specialist support in remote locations.

Telemedicine Expands Rural Healthcare Access

The expansion of telemedicine is emerging as an important growth driver for the Mexico mother and child healthcare market. In April 2025, 19Labs and its partners launched a program in Yucatan that connected 10 rural communities with advanced healthcare through GALE eClinics. The initiative enables expectant mothers and children to access medical consultations, specialist services and diagnostic support without long-distance travel.

Digital healthcare platforms can help improve continuity of care for pregnancies, support timely clinical intervention and extend pediatric expertise to areas with limited medical infrastructure. As connectivity and mobile health adoption increase, telemedicine is expected to strengthen the reach and efficiency of maternal and child healthcare services.

Investment Supports Maternal and Child Health Programs

Corporate funding and philanthropic initiatives are helping address healthcare disparities, maternal outcomes and child malnutrition. In May 2025, Apotex Inc. announced an annual grant of 100,000 Canadian dollars to Vida y Familia Mexico, I.A.P. to support comprehensive maternal and child health programs. Funding of this kind can expand community outreach, improve access to essential services and support targeted care for vulnerable populations.

Evidence-based, women-centered maternal care is also gaining momentum. A study published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth in April 2025 examined the IMSS Comprehensive Women-Centered Maternal Health Care Model, known as AMIIMSS, which was introduced in 2022. Higher adherence to the model was associated with lower C-section rates and improved quality of care, highlighting the value of structured clinical practices and patient-centered maternity services.

Maternal Age and Service Demand

The market is segmented by maternal age into under 20, 21-30, 31-38, and 39 and above. The 31-38 category is expected to lead because of higher healthcare utilization and demand for prenatal monitoring, fertility support and hospital-based delivery services.

Adolescent maternal health remains an important area for public health planning. World Bank Group data indicated that 60 of every 1,000 girls aged 15-19 gave birth in Mexico in 2023. Although adolescent fertility has declined since 2010, the rate remains above the average for the country's income group, reinforcing the need for targeted maternal healthcare strategies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading providers are investing in advanced facilities, specialist teams and comprehensive maternity and pediatric care:

  • Hospital Star Medica: Operates 15 hospitals in Mexico and provides emergency care, inpatient treatment, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging and specialized medical care. Its infrastructure includes smart operating rooms, CT scanning and magnetic resonance imaging.
  • CIMA Hospital: Provides prenatal consultations, low- and high-risk pregnancy monitoring, natural birth and cesarean delivery services, neonatal support, breastfeeding assistance and access to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
  • Galenia Hospital: Offers maternity care, neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care and tocosurgery, supported by state-of-the-art imaging, molecular biology and clinical laboratory facilities.
  • Hospiten: Delivers prenatal care, pediatric consultations and maternal support programs through an international private hospital network with an established presence in Mexico.

Other participants include Hospital in Mexicali and Medicasur. The report assesses funding activity, investment patterns and strategic initiatives undertaken by healthcare providers and other market participants.

Market Segmentation

  • By services: Prenatal services, birthing services, postnatal services and fertility services.
  • By maternal age: Under 20, 21-30, 31-38, and 39 and above.
  • By location: Hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, in-home services and online channels.

The outlook for Mexico's mother and child healthcare sector remains strong as healthcare infrastructure expands and providers adopt modern maternity, neonatal and pediatric care models. Increased investment, digital health integration and improved access in rural areas are expected to create sustained opportunities through 2034.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.63 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $89.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9%
Regions Covered Mexico



Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Mother and Child Healthcare Market Overview
3.1 Latin America Mother and Child Healthcare Market Overview
3.1.1 Latin America Mother and Child Healthcare Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.1.2 Latin America Mother and Child Healthcare Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
3.2 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Overview
3.2.1 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2.2 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Landscape
4.1 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market: Service Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Services
4.2.2 Analysis by Age
5 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market (2018-2034) by Services
6.1.1 Prenatal Services
6.1.2 Birthing Services
6.1.3 Postnatal Services
6.1.4 Fertility Services
6.2 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market (2018-2034) by Maternal Age
6.2.1 Under 20
6.2.2 21 to 30
6.2.3 31 to 38
6.2.4 39 and above
6.3 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market (2018-2034) by Location
6.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics
6.3.2 Nursing Homes
6.3.3 In-Home Services
6.3.4 Online Channels
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Funding and Investment Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
8.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
8.4 Analysis by Leading Players
8.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
8.6 Analysis by Geography
9 Strategic Initiatives
9.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
9.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
9.3 Analysis by Leading Players
9.4 Analysis by Geography
10 Supplier Landscape
10.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Key Vendors
10.1.2 Prospective Leaders
10.1.3 Niche Leaders
10.1.4 Disruptors
10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Country (Top 5 Companies)
10.3 CIMA Hospital
10.3.1 Financial Analysis
10.3.2 Product Portfolio
10.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.3.4 Company News and Development
10.3.5 Certifications
10.4 Hospital Star Medica
10.4.1 Financial Analysis
10.4.2 Product Portfolio
10.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.4.4 Company News and Development
10.4.5 Certifications
10.5 Hospital in Mexicali
10.5.1 Financial Analysis
10.5.2 Product Portfolio
10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.5.4 Company News and Development
10.5.5 Certifications
10.6 Galenia Hospital
10.6.1 Financial Analysis
10.6.2 Product Portfolio
10.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.6.4 Company News and Development
10.6.5 Certifications
10.7 Hospiten
10.7.1 Financial Analysis
10.7.2 Product Portfolio
10.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.7.4 Company News and Development
10.7.5 Certifications
10.8 Medicasur
10.8.1 Financial Analysis
10.8.2 Product Portfolio
10.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.8.4 Company News and Development
10.8.5 Certifications
11 Mexico Mother and Child Healthcare Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Potential Distributors
11.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
12 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111793922



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search