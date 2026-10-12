Toobit Launches Smartk For Futures Market Analysis

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched SmartK, a proprietary charting mode that brings market signals, market structure, momentum, and risk references directly into its futures trading charts.

Built on traditional candlestick charts, SmartK combines Toobit-developed indicators with drawing tools, historical chart replay, screenshots, and last, mark, and index price data. Traders can use these tools to analyze markets and build reference trade plans without switching between multiple charts or external tools.

Four Areas of Market Analysis

SmartK organizes market information around four areas: direction, position, momentum, and risk.

Direction helps traders assess whether conditions lean bullish, bearish, or range-bound. Position adds context around market structure and potential entry areas. Momentum helps show whether a move is supported by volume-price activity and whether momentum is strengthening or weakening. Risk provides references including volatility, stop loss distance, and take profit levels.

Five Indicators for Different Trading Questions

SmartK launches with three main-chart indicators and two lower-panel indicators covering market signals, entry score, structure, multi-timeframe analysis, volume-price pressure, momentum, and divergence.

Traders can pair one main-chart indicator with one lower-panel indicator depending on what they want to analyze, from broader market direction and entry conditions to volume and momentum confirmation.

Review the Market Before Knowing the Outcome

SmartK also includes historical chart replay, allowing traders to return to an earlier point and reveal subsequent candlesticks one at a time.

Indicators use only information that would have been available at that historical point, helping traders review how signals developed before the outcome was known.

SmartK is designed to support market observation and trading research rather than replace individual decision-making. Its indicators do not automatically open, close, or manage positions, and signals or reference entry, SL, and TP levels do not guarantee a trading outcome.

SmartK is available from the chart area on the Toobit Futures trading page.

The launch comes as traders increasingly use technology to support market analysis and risk management. In 2026, 49% of institutional investors strengthened their focus on risk management, liquidity, and position sizing, while 73% of affluent and high-net-worth individuals reported using AI for finance and investment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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