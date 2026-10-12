Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market Size, Share, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2035 EV And Grid Storage Demand To Drive 13.3% CAGR And A USD 8.2 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The Latin America rechargeable battery market reached USD 3.02 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 13.3% from 2026-2035, according to the report. Market revenue is expected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2035, supported by electric vehicle production, renewable energy integration, industrial electrification and regional battery supply chain investment.

Brazil held the largest country revenue share in 2025, benefiting from an established automotive manufacturing base, federal electric mobility incentives and expanding investment in EV production. Brazil's National Electric Mobility Policy (Rnave), which targets one million electric vehicle sales annually by 2030, is expected to encourage domestic battery pack production and strengthen local supply chains. BYD's production of the Dolphin Mini at its Camacari facility, which began in July 2024, is also stimulating regional demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Latin America's position in global lithium supply chains remains central to the market outlook. Chile and Argentina together account for more than 50% of the world's known lithium reserves within the Lithium Triangle. This upstream resource advantage is encouraging governments and manufacturers to pursue local refining, cell production and battery assembly rather than depend primarily on imported finished products.

Chile's National Lithium Strategy is designed to capture more value from lithium carbonate and hydroxide resources through domestic processing and battery manufacturing. The country's lithium reserves have also attracted cell manufacturing interest from major companies, including CATL and BYD. In Argentina, industrial expansion linked to Vaca Muerta is creating additional opportunities for rechargeable batteries in energy storage and operational power applications.

Key Market Insights



Battery type: Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) batteries accounted for the dominant market share in 2025. Demand is being supported by automotive electrification, consumer electronics and energy storage systems, while continued cost reductions reinforce the segment's competitive position against NiMH and lead-acid technologies.

Application: The Automotive (EV and HEV) segment is expected to record the highest CAGR through 2035. Government purchase incentives, automaker production commitments and investment in public and private charging infrastructure are accelerating adoption across Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

Country leadership: Brazil is expected to maintain a leading position, supported by the Green Mobility and Innovation (Mover) programme, local EV assembly and established automotive supply chain capabilities. Energy storage: Grid-scale battery deployment is gaining momentum as countries add solar and wind capacity. Colombia's renewable energy auction programme is creating demand for lithium-ion and flow battery storage integration.

Mexico represents another important growth market as USMCA-driven EV assembly increases the need for localised battery pack production. Manufacturers seeking preferential tariffs are expected to invest in regional sourcing, assembly and component integration, supporting Mexico's role as a major automotive export hub.

Beyond transportation, mining operations, industrial power tools, smartphones, laptops and utility-scale energy storage are contributing to rechargeable battery demand. Rising consumer electronics penetration across the region's expanding middle-class population is providing a stable demand base, while mining sector electrification and renewable energy projects are opening higher-value commercial and industrial opportunities.

The report identifies a broader transition from import dependency toward regional value-chain integration. Tax incentives, local content requirements and industrial development programmes are encouraging investment across lithium extraction, refining, cell manufacturing and battery pack assembly. This shift is expected to improve supply security, support technology transfer and strengthen Latin America's participation in the global rechargeable battery industry.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 3.02 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 8.2 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 13.3%

Dominant country market: Brazil

Leading battery segment: Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Fastest-growing application: Automotive (EV and HEV)

Ongoing investments by battery manufacturers and automakers, combined with supportive electric mobility policies and increasing renewable energy capacity, are expected to sustain strong growth through 2035. Latin America's combination of lithium resources, automotive manufacturing expertise and rising domestic demand positions the region for continued rechargeable battery market development.

Key Topics Covered:

Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market Historical Market (2018-2025) Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market by Battery Type



Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Lead-Acid Batteries



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market by Application



Consumer Electronics



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Automotive (EV & HEV)



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Industrial & Power Tools



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Energy Storage Systems



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market by Form Factor



Cylindrical



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Prismatic



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Pouch/Soft-Pack



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Latin America Rechargeable Battery Market by Region



Brazil



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Argentina



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Mexico



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Colombia



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Chile



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Latin America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Panasonic Corporation



LG Energy Solution Ltd.



Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.



Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL)



Exide Technologies



GS Battery (GS Yuasa)



Clarios LLC



EnerSys

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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