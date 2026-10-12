GLOBAL UNFCCC CARBON ASSETS FACE 31 DECEMBER 'END OF LIFE' LOCKOUT

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AUSTRALIAN-OWNED CTX OFFERS UNIQUE SOLUTIONS

- Wayne Wayne Sharpe CEO & Founder GEM CTX GroupGOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX), the long-standing commercial trading partner to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), CDM Registry has issued an urgent market directive to global carbon asset holders. With the UNFCCC Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Registry reaching its official 'End of Life' on 31 December 2026, hundreds of millions of Kyoto Protocol-era Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) face permanent administrative cancellation and total loss of financial value unless they are migrated immediately.As the global CDM CER carbon market enters its final administrative phase-out, asset holders have only weeks remaining to navigate critical deadlines. Leading the emergency migration effort is an entirely sovereign piece of environmental financial architecture: all core trading and registry technology used by CTX has been designed, built, and engineered in Australia by Global Environmental Markets (GEM). The GEM CTX Group is 100% Australian-owned, positioning Australian financial technology at the absolute forefront of resolving this global United Nations transition crisis. More than 8,700 projects and over 2.4 billion CDM CERs are at risk worldwide.Critical Deadlines: The CDM 'End of Life' TimelineTo prevent legacy assets from being permanently frozen and then written off, project developers and credit holders must adhere to the following absolute cut-off dates before the registry's final termination:.25 October 2026: The absolute final date to submit requests to the UNFCCC to transition eligible CERs into the new Paris Agreement Article 6.4 mechanism..30 October 2026*: *extended Final deadline for non-members to onboard to the CTX platform to access credit protection mechanisms..20 November 2026: *extended Final deadline to instruct CTX to convert escrowed CERs into a protected private registry format..25 November 2026: The definitive UN freeze on standard CER cancellations and other routine registry transactions..31 December 2026: Complete and permanent CDM Registry 'End of Life' and closure of the UN Carbon Offset Platform..1 July 2027: Systematic administrative cancellation and purging of all remaining stranded credits by the UN.Three Strategic Migration Pathways for Asset HoldersTo safeguard credit viability ahead of the structural shutdown, CTX has clarified three distinct pathways available to project developers, leveraging Australian-built exchange infrastructure:1. Transition to the Paris Agreement Article 6.4 Mechanism (PACM)Eligible legacy CDM projects can formally transition into the new UN-backed Paris Agreement framework. This path requires formal host-country Designated National Authority (DNA) approval and compliance with updated, more stringent additionality baselines. Validated credits survive beyond the 2026 deadline as active UN units (A6.4ERs), usable toward Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) once the new UN Article 6 Registry is live.2. Migration to the ITMO Registryvia Global Environmental Markets (GEM)Project developers can cancel their registration in the UNFCCC CDM Registry and Re-register it then re-issue their assets in the proprietary ITMO Registrybuilt by GEM and operated by Global Carbon Registry (GCR)..Voluntary Global Carbon Credits(GCCs): Migrating assets are re-issued by default as voluntary market credits..ITMO GCCs: For assets backed by a government-issued Letter of Authorization (LoA) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, whether now or in future, credits can be converted into official Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) for use toward NDCs under Article 6.2.3. The CTX Private Credit Conversion SchemeFor asset holders with issued credits ineligible for Article 6.4 or lacking host-country authorization for Article 6.2, CTX offers a private market alternative. For a flat fee of US$0.05 per credit, CTX executes a voluntary cancellation of escrowed CDM CERs within the UN registry before the lockout. CTX then re-issues equivalent private "CTX CERs" to the owner. The project cannot issue future credit under this emergency 'fie exit ' scheme. These replacement credits preserve the original vintage, serial sequences, and project IDs, remaining permanently tradeable on the CTX global spot market. CTX CERs are not UNFCCC CERs or A6.4ERs and are not Article 6-authorized and like CDM CERs sold as 'Retirement Only' as offsets.Executive Commentary"The permanent closure of the CDM Registry represents the final curtain call for the Kyoto Protocol era, and acknowledging this structural 'End of Life' is vital for asset protection," said Wayne Sharpe, CEO and Founder of Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX). "As the Australian Government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Minister Chris Bowen, prepares to spearhead critical climate negotiations at COP31 in Antalya, protecting international carbon assets from administrative purging must be a priority. The world-class technology solving this global problem is entirely designed, built, and owned in Australia by GEM. Through our combined infrastructure, including the CTX Spot Market and the GEM ITMO Registry, we have engineered robust, secure and compliant 'fire exits' so project developers and host nations do not have to rely on stalled state funding or bureaucratic dead-ends."About Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX)Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX) is a world-leading electronic marketplace for the voluntary carbon market and has traded over 1 billion Tons of CO2e. Operating continuously for over 18 years, CTX provides secure, transparent, and instantaneous spot trading of carbon credits across multiple international standards. Powered entirely by Australian-engineered software from parent company Global Environmental Markets (GEM), CTX became the first and only official commercial partner to interface electronically with the UNFCCC CDM Registry in 2017, pioneering automated credit retirement of millions of CDM CERs.

Wayne Sharpe

Carbon Trade eXchange Limited

+ +61 412147697

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GLOBAL UNFCCC CARBON ASSETS FACE 31 DECEMBER 'END OF LIFE' LOCKOUT News Provided By Carbon Trade eXchange Limited October 12, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Technology, World & Regional



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