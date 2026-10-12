Halloween Hair To Dye For! From The Colour Experts Bleach London

Bleach London Atomic Cherry Model Shot

Bleach London Tangerine Dream

Bleach London Atomic Cherry Pack Shot

This Halloween, hair is the costume. Colour, shape and scale are being used to create characters with social media turning hair moments into whole costumes.

- Alex Brownsell Founder Bleach LondonLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FEELING UNINSPIRED THIS SPOOKY SEASON?Now more than ever, the best costumes are the ones which evoke the most recognisable moments of the last twelve months (or increasingly the last twelve minutes). Here's what we're looking out for in 2026."Alex Brownsell, Founder & Creative Director: Bleach LondonA little bit of hair colour can go a long way. Just ask Bleach London founder and creative director Alex Brownsell. Alex has form at this time of year. Long before Halloween became a TikTok content opportunity, Alex was a fixture at Tinaween, the legendary East London Halloween party where fashion, music and beauty collided. From dressing as Dolly Parton in 2012 to creating wigs for everything from drag mermaids to zombie Steps, it was a living brainstorm of surreal, sculptural hair transformations.Some of this year's biggest references start with the hair colour.There's the reds: Think Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, Starfire auburn or Kim Possible copper.There's the vivids: Monster High pink, K-Pop Demon Hunters' Rumi purple and Mira rose gold vs their Saja Boys counterparts' mint green and pastel blue.There's even the monotones: Obsession's freaky Nikki black and Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly silver.Or team up with two friends for Martin Scorsese and John Cale white with a Marc Jacobs black to recreate Charli XCX's Music Fashion Film cover.In terms of wigs, we're hoping to see Auntie Gladys from Weapons with her instantly recognisable, surreal bright orange fringe; no doubt some Erling Haalands at his full World Cup Viking length with added undercut, and maybe even a few Alysa Lius, the Olympic figure skater who broke the internet when she debuted her DIY three-ring halo hair, triggering a massive wave of 2000s raccoon-stripe and chunk-highlight nostalgia.Or forgo a costume altogether and treat your hair like a blank canvas. Bleach LA's Jackie Bieber continues to push hair beyond conventional styling and into character design, with bleached buzz cuts featuring the likes of Spider-Man, Minecraft and even The Rainbow Fish. It's an approach which is part of a wider shift in hair culture: Graphic panels, colour blocking, sculptural shapes and surreal wigs have blurred the line between hairstyle, fashion and art.2026 saw Alex experimenting with a surreally long sakura hair-piece for her Nordic Knots collaboration, a custom lionfish wig for Primavera and a maximalised take on Bjork's classic buns for her Brits performance with Rosalia.Whatever direction you're leaning, we're on hand with go-to temporary colour classics like the Big Pink, Tangerine Dream and I Saw Red, or some of our newer, slightly more unexpected shades like Proper Copper and Atomic Cherry. If you want a look which'll last long after the trick or treating's over, why not commit to the bit with one of our No Bleach permanent colours? Vivid Berry, Vivid Copper and Cherry Cola work on light or dark hair without bleach. They're scarily good.

Emma Jane Elliott

Chalk PR

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Halloween Hair To Dye For! From the Colour Experts Bleach London News Provided By Elliott Drake Brockman Ass t/a Chalk PR October 12, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.