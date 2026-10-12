Ten-Nine Technologies Partners With MIN N JUNE Chemical To Expand TENIX In South Korea

TENIX® is a proprietary nanomaterial engineered to integrate directly into existing lithium-ion cathode manufacturing processes.

Validated in 21700 battery cells, TENIX® has demonstrated improved battery performance across multiple lithium-ion cathode chemistries.

How TENIX is blended with the Cathode active material

Paige Johnson, CEO and founder, Ten-Nine Technologies

Ten-Nine Technologies has partnered with MIN N JUNE Chemical to introduce and evaluate TENIX across South Korea's advanced battery manufacturing sector.

- Paige Johnson

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten-Nine Technologies, developer of TENIX, the proprietary nano-additive technology redefining battery performance, today announced a strategic partnership with MIN N JUNE Chemical Co., Ltd. to support the introduction and evaluation of TENIX within South Korea's advanced battery manufacturing sector.

The agreement positions MIN N JUNE as Ten-Nine's commercial and technical representative in South Korea, where the company will support customer engagement, product evaluations, pilot testing, regulatory activities, and commercialization efforts.

South Korea is home to some of the world's most influential battery and cathode manufacturers, making it a key market for advanced materials that can improve battery performance and longevity. Through the partnership, the companies will work together to engage leading battery producers, cathode manufacturers, and automotive stakeholders as they evaluate next-generation battery technologies.

Paige Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Ten-Nine Technologies, said:

“South Korea has long been a global leader in battery innovation. MIN N JUNE brings deep industry relationships and technical expertise that will help accelerate awareness and adoption of TENIX among some of the industry's most important manufacturers.”

The partnership will focus on supporting customer qualification programs, technical evaluations, and commercialization pathways for TENIX while helping customers navigate regulatory and testing requirements.

Jeong-Gil Suh, President at MIN N JUNE, said:

“MIN N JUNE is delighted to partner with Ten-Nine to develop market opportunities in Korea for TENIX. Ten-Nine has a promising technology which has a high potential of success amongst battery players. LG Energy Solution is a pioneer of LMR technology, co-developed with GM. POSCO, EcoPro BM, L&F, and Umicore are all developing LMR cathode active materials. Together with Ten-Nine, we look forward to the future commercialization of TENIX in Korea.”

TENIX is designed to integrate directly into existing cathode active materials and manufacturing processes, enabling battery manufacturers to improve performance without requiring significant changes to production infrastructure.

Together, Ten-Nine and MIN N JUNE will work to support customers throughout the evaluation process, from initial sampling and testing through potential commercial deployment.

Ten-Nine Technologies' TENIX is an "anti-aging" additive for batteries that stops the chemical decomposition responsible for sapping their power over time. It's blended directly into a battery's cathode material during manufacturing, making up just 0.5–2% of the cathode's weight, and requires no new equipment or battery redesign to adopt.

In third-party testing, TENIX delivered over 75% more charge-discharge cycles, extending a typical EV battery's life from 150,000 to more than 265,000 miles - and that longer life cuts the cost per kilowatt-hour by around 40%, while 10% lower resistance means faster charging and less energy wasted as heat. TENIX can also cut a battery's heat output by around 40% over its lifetime, a benefit that's becoming increasingly critical for AI-driven data centers.

-Ends-

About Ten-Nine Technologies

Ten-Nine Technologies develops advanced battery materials that improve battery performance, extend battery life, and support more sustainable energy storage solutions. The company's proprietary TENIX® technology enhances cathode performance across multiple lithium-ion chemistries, helping customers achieve greater durability, efficiency, and value. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ten-Nine serves customers across automotive, consumer electronics, defense, industrial, and energy storage markets.

About MIN N JUNE Chemical Co., Ltd.

MIN N JUNE Chemical was established in Seoul in 2004. The company specializes in the import and distribution of chemicals and materials for batteries, semiconductors, food, personal care, and industrial applications.

Today, MIN N JUNE supplies anode materials to Korean battery customers and has established long-term cooperation with LG Energy Solution, Samsung, and SK On. The company excels in understanding customer needs and providing an excellent service.

Tom Green

Influence

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Ten-Nine Technologies Partners with MIN N JUNE Chemical to Expand TENIX in South Korea News Provided By Influence associates October 12, 2026, 09:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, Technology



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