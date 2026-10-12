Cambodia's Trade With ASEAN, EU Posts Double-Digit Growth During Jan-Sept

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PHNOM PENH, Oct 12 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Cambodia's trade volume with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) rose steadily in the first nine months of 2026, driven by stronger supply chain linkages and regional trade pacts, according to a Ministry of Commerce report cited by Xinhua on Monday.

Total trade with the two blocs reached US$19.29 billion between January and September, up from US$16.68 billion during the same period last year.

The report highlighted that the kingdom's trade with fellow ASEAN member states grew by 16 per cent to US$14.26 billion. Meanwhile, its trade exchange with the EU rose 14 per cent, reaching US$5.03 billion.

During the nine-month period, Cambodia's total global trade volume reached US$58.48 billion. Within this framework, the ASEAN market accounted for 24 per cent of the total trade, while the EU market represented 8.6 per cent.

Penn Sovicheat, a secretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said that Cambodia's primary exports to both regions included garments, textiles, footwear, travel goods, bags, bicycles, car tires, electronic components, vehicle parts, and agricultural produce.

On the import side, the kingdom primarily brought in garment raw materials, construction supplies, vehicles, oil and gas, electronic goods, fertilisers, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, supplements, fruits, and food items.

Thong Mengdavid, deputy director of the China-ASEAN Studies Centre at the Cambodia University of Technology and Science, said the double-digit growth reflected Cambodia's deepening regional economic integration and successful trade diversification.

"This upward trajectory is driven by deepening supply chain integration, expanding cross-border commerce, and the trade advantages yielded by regional frameworks like the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)," he told Xinhua.

--NNN-XINHUA