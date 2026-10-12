Malaysia, Indonesia's Medan Explore Closer Ties In Trade, Investment, Tourism

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JAKARTA, Oct 12 (NNN) -- Malaysia and the Indonesian city of Medan are exploring closer cooperation in trade, investment, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and tourism built on shared historical and cultural ties.

The Malaysian Consulate General in Medan said the potential areas of cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Malaysia's Ambassador-designate to Indonesia Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa and Medan Mayor Rico Tri Putra Bayu Waas in Medan on Thursday.

“The meeting provided a platform to exchange views on potential cooperation between Malaysia and Medan, particularly in trade, investment, the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and tourism,” the consulate said in a social media post.

Both sides also discussed opportunities to expand business networks, promote tourism destinations, and encourage entrepreneurs from Malaysia and Medan to participate in mutually beneficial economic initiatives.

Muzafar, who was accompanied by Malaysia's Consul General in Medan Shahril Nizam Abdul Malek, highlighted the close historical and cultural connections between Malaysia and Medan as a foundation for deeper cooperation in education, culture, and trade.

“The proximity between Medan and Malaysia presents many opportunities for us to work together to further strengthen our ties, including in education, culture, and trade,” he was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the Medan city administration social media.

During the meeting, Rico highlighted Medan's economic potential in trade, industry, port activities and MSMEs, while expressing hope for stronger ties with Malaysian cities such as Penang and Ipoh, the city administration said.

Rico said Medan's close relations with Malaysia extended beyond geographical proximity to shared history and culture, particularly the Deli Malay heritage, which has similarities in traditions, dance, cuisine, and language.

--NNN