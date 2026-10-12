Iran Says Reviewing US Proposals For Talks As Indirect Messages Continue

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran said Monday that it is reviewing United States (US) proposals for negotiations as Tehran and Washington continue to exchange messages through mediators, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told his weekly press conference that Pakistan and Qatar continue to play a mediating role between Iran and the US.

“The exchange of messages between Iran and the US through mediators continues,” Baqaei said.

“We are reviewing the Americans' proposals for negotiations. Iran's preconditions must be observed for any negotiations,” he added.

Baqaei said Russia also continues to play a“constructive” role regarding Iran's nuclear file, pointing to Moscow's involvement in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

He said Iranian and Russian relations are based on mutual trust and that Tehran welcomes supportive efforts by friendly countries, but stressed that,“technically and precisely,” mediation between Iran and the US remains in the hands of countries such as Pakistan and Qatar.

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei said developments there were a direct consequence of US and Israeli attacks on Iran and rejected suggestions that Tehran's actions were intended to create negotiating leverage.

“What we have seen in the Strait of Hormuz since Feb 28 was the direct result of the US and the Israeli regime's attack on Iran,” he said.

“With the current US approach, security will not return,” he added.

Baqaei rejected US assertions that Iran had lost its leverage, saying such claims did not correspond with realities on the ground.

“They can say Iran has lost its leverage, but we are doing our work,” he said, arguing that energy markets were not responding to Washington's assertions.

Baqaei also expressed“deep concern” over continuing tensions on the Arabian Peninsula and said Tehran was ready to facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.

“We do not want war and hostilities to continue between two Islamic countries,” he said.

The spokesman said Iran's consultations with regional countries were continuing and that Tehran had repeatedly offered to help facilitate dialogue and a peaceful settlement.

--NNN-ANADOLU