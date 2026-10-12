Thailand Eyes IMF-World Bank Meetings As Economic Springboard

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (NNN) -- Thailand is looking beyond the prestige of hosting the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, seeking to use the gathering of global financial leaders as an economic springboard for fresh investment, trade and tangible benefits for its people.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said Thailand hoped the meetings would create lasting economic opportunities and strengthen its position as a regional investment hub.

She said Thailand planned to showcase its economic potential, focusing on digital infrastructure, clean energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles (EVs).

“Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has stressed that hosting the global meetings should go beyond successfully organising the event, with the government aiming to generate income for businesses and the services sector and ensure that the benefits reach the public,” she said in a statement on Monday.

The global gathering at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) from Oct 12 to 18 is expected to draw about 15,000 participants from 191 countries, including finance ministers, central bank governors and financial institution executives.

Malaysia's delegation is expected to be led by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga are scheduled to join a panel discussion titled“Building Resilience in a Fragmented World” on Oct 13, alongside Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Riikka Purra.

The plenary session is scheduled for Oct 16.

--BERNAMA