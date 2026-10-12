Madinah Opens Applications For Ramadan Iftar Catering At Three Sites

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MADINAH, Oct (NNN-SPA) -- The Madinah Region Development Authority has announced the opening of applications for catering companies interested in providing Iftar meals for fasting individuals at several locations across the region during Ramadan 1448 AH, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The authority stated that the designated sites include Al-Miqat Mosque, Al Qiblatain Mosque, and the cultural center.

It called on companies to meet the service requirements, including facility licenses, permits, and staff health certificates, and to submit their applications electronically before the application period closes on the 7th of Jumada Al-Awwal.

--NNN-SPA