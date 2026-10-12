Nine Itis To Be Modernised Under PM-SETU Investment Plan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) In a bid to modernise India's vocational training ecosystem, Shareholders' Agreements (SHAs) have been signed under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, according to an official statement on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the agreements for the upgradation of nine government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have been signed through a partnership with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).

The pacts were signed between the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the governments of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, and AM/NS India, enabling the implementation of approved Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) in the two states.

The partnership covers a cluster of five government ITIs in Surat, Gujarat and four government ITIs in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening industry participation and creating world-class training infrastructure under the PM-SETU programme, according to the government.

Moreover, dedicated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) will be established to oversee implementation and operations of the ITI clusters under the agreement.

In addition, AM/NS India will hold a 51 per cent stake in the SPVs, while the government and the respective state governments will each hold 24.5 per cent equity.

Speaking on the occasion, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said the signing of the agreements marked the beginning of a transformative journey for ITIs and emphasised the need to develop PM-SETU institutions into centres of excellence capable of nurturing future WorldSkills champions.

AM/NS India will execute the programme in collaboration with the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) which will serve as its academic and technical partner. While the steelmaker will contribute industry expertise and manufacturing insights, NAMTECH will support curriculum reforms, faculty development, academic innovation and improvements in training delivery, according to the ministry.

Apart from that, the proposed interventions include modernisation of training infrastructure, workshops and laboratories; introduction of industry-relevant and emerging technology trades; revision of curricula to align with evolving industry requirements; strengthening instructor training; and expansion of hands-on learning opportunities for trainees.

According to the ministry, these measures are expected to improve the quality of training, enhance employability outcomes and better prepare ITI graduates for industry requirements.

Additionally, the Surat and Visakhapatnam clusters together involve an approved investment of about Rs 440 crore.

The ministry further noted that the projects led by AM/NS India represent one of the largest industry commitments approved under PM-SETU so far.

Notably, the first 14 Strategic Investment Plans cleared under the scheme account for a proposed investment of Rs 3,446 crore, it added.