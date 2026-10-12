Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Mourns The Loss Of Veteran Lavani Artiste And Actress Madhu Kambikar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Marathi actress and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar, who passed away at the age of 73.

He paid tribute to the artiste for preserving Maharashtra's folk art traditions through her performances in theatre and cinema.

In a condolence message, the CM wrote, "The news of the demise of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar is deeply saddening. She played several significant roles in films, folk theatre, professional theatre and television serials. Her performances in films such as Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaena, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Deool and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memories of audiences.”

It further read,“With a beautiful blend of acting and dance, she consistently worked towards popularising folk art forms rooted in rural life. Having remained active in the entertainment industry for more than four decades, she enriched Marathi entertainment, and her contribution will always be remembered. I pay my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family members and admirers. Om Shanti.”

For the uninitiated, the legend was a prominent name in Marathi cinema, theatre and folk performance, with a career spanning more than four decades.

She was known for bringing the textures of rural Maharashtrian life to the screen while remaining deeply connected to the state's traditional performing arts.

Her notable Marathi films include Shapit, Hech Majha Maher, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela and Raghu Maina. She also worked in Hindi films, including Sutradhar, Yeshwant and Hum Dono.

Beyond acting, the actress remained associated with the preservation and promotion of Lavani. Through her performances and initiatives, she helped bring Maharashtra's folk traditions to wider audiences.

Madhu Kambikar died in Pune on October 12 after reportedly battling a prolonged illness, at the age of 73.

–IANS

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