Karunas, Vetri-Starrer 'Raven' Will Be A Crime Thriller: Director Vetri Vel Selvakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Director Vetri Vel Selvakumar, whose next film 'Raven' features actors Karunas and '8 Thottakal' fame Vetri in the lead, has now disclosed that the film will be a gripping crime thriller.

Shooting for the film, which is being produced by Bonport Creative Solutions Private Limited, is currently progressing at a brisk pace. Sources close to the unit of the film have said that the film will also explore the depths of human relationships.

Speaking about the film, director V. Vetri Vel Selvakumar said,“'Raven' is a crime thriller. I am creating a story inspired by incidents that have taken place in the lives of people around us."

He went on to add, "In particular, this film is being made with the aim of presenting a story that is relevant to today's society, drawing inspiration from incidents that have taken place over the past 30 years in Tamil Nadu and across the world. Rather than presenting these incidents merely as a collection of events, we have created a crime thriller that explores the deeper aspects of human relationships. This film is being made with the intention of presenting that truth in a compelling manner."

Stating that the film would focus on important aspects that affect the lives of people, the director disclosed that the story would follow the journey of characters whose lives were shaped by their experiences.

"Their trust and the relationships they share are an important aspect of the film," he said.

"We are using computer graphics to bring the story to life effectively. This will provide a different experience for audiences when they watch the film in theatres. Through 'Raven', we are attempting to present a crime thriller that reflects the realities of society and leaves a lasting impression on the audience,” Vetri Vel Selvakumar said.

Apart from Karunas and '8 Thottakkal' fame Vetri, the film will also feature actors Vani Bhojan, Anumol, Renuka, Vishweshwaran, 'Ratchasan' Vinoth Sagar and Sampara in important roles.

The film, which is being presented by producer Chetturajan Rajagopal and R.V. Saran, has cinematography by V. Vetri Vel Selvakumar himself. The film's music is being composed by Ajoy. The film also features a special song by singer Aishwarya.

The film has been shot in a number of locations including Chennai, Kovai, and Erode. The film is gearing up for release in theatres later this year.