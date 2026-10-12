Trinamool To Stage Rally In Kolkata Tomorrow On CEC Issue, Mamata Banerjee Likely To Lead

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress faction led by the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has announced a mega rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar.

Although not officially announced as yet, insiders from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction said she might lead the protest rally and walk all the way.“Till now we are saying that her presence at the Kolkata rally is tentative since she is still in New Delhi to be part of the protest movements there. But if she returns tonight or even tomorrow morning, she will surely lead the rally in Kolkata,” said a leader from the faction on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress has described the proposed event as a 'massive protest march' in a pamphlet circulated on Monday. However, the question is being raised whether the Kolkata Police will ultimately grant permission to conduct the rally.

The pamphlet mentions multiple agendas behind the protest march. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction had claimed that, besides the main demand for the resignation of the CEC, the protest march would also be held against the Central government, alleging 'suppression of democracy'. It has also been said that the protest will be held against the detention of Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi and against the 'oppression' of the opposition, including the new generation protesters.

In the pamphlet, calls have been made to students, youth, women and the workers' fraternity. As per the pamphlet, the rally will start from Rajabazar area in North Kolkata and end at Park Circus in central Kolkata.

Incidentally, both the start and the finishing points of the proposed rally are two major minority-dominated pockets in the city.

The state BJP leadership, however, has described the proposed rally as a deliberate ploy to disturb the festive ambience in Kolkata just before Durga Puja, which begins from the end of the current week.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Kolkata Police will grant permission for the rally in view of the possible traffic disruptions. It also remains to be seen what the strategy of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction will be if the police deny permission.