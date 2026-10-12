Elderly Care Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Rosarium Health
|USD 6 Million
|In May 2026, Rosarium Health raised USD 6 million to expand its home-modification marketplace supporting seniors and people with disabilities, strengthening aging-in-place care solutions.
|Sage
|USD 65 Million
|In February 2026, OPAQUE raised USD 24 million in Series B funding to advance confidential AI technologies that enable enterprises to use sensitive data while maintaining privacy and security.
Need for Fall Detection and Emergency Response and Growth of Senior Care Communities Drives Market
The need for fall detection and emergency response is growing as older adults face a higher risk of falls and related injuries. Care providers are using alert systems and monitoring devices to detect falls and respond quickly. Faster assistance can improve safety and reduce the risk of serious complications.
The growth of senior care communities is increasing as more older adults need safe living environments with daily care and support. These communities provide services such as meals, personal care, medical support, and social activities. The rising need for organized elderly living and care is supporting market growth.Market Restraints
Emotional Resistance to Moving into Care Facilities and High Cost of Elderly Care Services Restraints Market Expansion
Emotional resistance to moving into care facilities can limit demand for residential elderly care services. Many older adults may prefer to remain in familiar homes and communities rather than move to assisted living or residential care facilities. Concerns about losing independence, separation from family, and adapting to a new social environment can influence these decisions.
High cost of elderly care services can limit access to professional care, particularly for households with limited disposable income. Expenses for assisted living, nursing care, home care, medical support, and specialized elderly services can increase significantly based on the level of care required. Long-term care needs can place an additional financial burden on families when services are required for extended periods.Market Opportunities
Expansion of Elderly Care Services in Assisted Living and Community Care Offers Growth Opportunities
The growing need for structured support is creating opportunities for elderly care providers to serve seniors who require assistance with daily activities but do not need continuous hospital care. Assisted living and community care services can provide accommodation, meals, personal care, social activities, and basic health support. Revenue can be generated through residential care fees, personalized service packages, and long-term care agreements, contributing to elderly care market growth.
The need for recovery and mobility support is creating opportunities for elderly care providers to serve seniors through rehabilitation centers, clinics, and community care facilities. Revenue can be generated through therapy sessions, rehabilitation programs, specialist services, and long term care agreements, supporting market growth.Elderly Care Market Segmentation Analysis By Care Setting
The home based care segment accounted for a share of 32.8% in 2025, reflecting the growing preference for receiving personalized care within familiar home environments.
Community-based care segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for accessible care programs, social engagement, and health support within local communities.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Service Type
Nursing & medical care accounted for a share of 24.8% in 2025, owing to the increasing need for professional medical support, medication management, and monitoring of age-related health conditions.
Cognitive & memory care segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for specialized support for elderly individuals experiencing memory loss, dementia, and other cognitive conditions.By Customer Type
The individual elderly customers segment accounted for a share of 31.7% in 2025, reflecting the growing demand for personalized care services that support daily activities, health needs, and independent living.
The family / informal caregivers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period, supported by increasing reliance on professional elderly care services to supplement family-provided support.By Care Dependency Level
Moderate dependency segment accounted for a share of 27.9% in 2025, owing to the substantial need for assistance with daily activities, mobility, medication, and routine healthcare among moderately dependent elderly individuals.
The fully dependent segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for continuous assistance, personal care, medical supervision, and specialized support.By Payment Source
The out-of-pocket/self-pay segment accounted for a share of 28.9% in 2025, reflecting the continued use of direct household payments for home care, personal assistance, and other elderly care services.
Long-term care insurance is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period, supported by growing awareness of financial protection for extended care needs and increasing demand for structured elderly care coverage.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Elderly Care Market Regional Outlook North America Elderly Care Market
The North America elderly care market accounted for a share of 38.79% in 2025.U.S. Elderly Care Market
U.S. market is supported by Medicare's remote patient monitoring services, which enable healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely using connected medical devices. This is encouraging wider use of remote patient monitoring and virtual care for older adults managing chronic conditions.Canada Elderly Care Market
Canada's virtual care services through Canada Health Infoway supports digital connections between patients and healthcare providers. These services are strengthening telehealth access for older adults and supporting remote management of ongoing health needs.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Elderly Care Market
The Asia Pacific elderly care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.China Elderly Care Market
China's Healthy China 2030 initiative helps in promoting digital healthcare services, health management, and technology-enabled care. This is encouraging wider adoption of digital health and healthcare technology for elderly monitoring, chronic disease management, and remote care.Japan Elderly Care Market
Japan's market is supported by the long-term care insurance system and technology-enabled elderly care programs, which encourage the use of rehabilitation services and digital tools for an aging population. These initiatives are strengthening demand for rehabilitation services and healthcare technology that support independent living and ongoing elderly care.India Elderly Care Market
India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) promotes digital health records and connected healthcare services. This digital infrastructure is supporting wider use of digital health and healthcare technology while improving access to healthcare services for older adults.Europe Elderly Care Market
The Europe elderly care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period.Germany Elderly Care Market
Germany's elderly care market is shaped by the German Long-Term Care Insurance system (Pflegeversicherung), which provides financial support for professional home care, residential care, and other long-term caregiving needs. This is strengthening demand for caregiving services and healthcare services for the growing elderly population.United Kingdom Elderly Care Market
UK's NHS Continuing Healthcare program provides fully funded care for eligible individuals with significant ongoing healthcare needs. This is encouraging demand for integrated healthcare services and caregiving services across home and community care settings.Latin America Elderly Care Market
The Latin America elderly care market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. For instance, the Brazilian Unified Health System (SUS) Home Care Program (Programa Melhor em Casa) provides healthcare services to patients who require care at home.Mexico Elderly Care Market
Mexico's National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) promotes programs and services that improve the well-being and social integration of older adults. These initiatives are supporting demand for organized assisted living and elderly care services, particularly as families seek structured support for aging relatives.Middle East & Africa Elderly Care Market
The Middle East & Africa elderly care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. UAE's National Policy for Senior Emiratis, focuses on healthcare, social care, and quality-of-life support for older adults.South Africa Elderly Care Market
In South Africa, Older Persons Act and the National Policy on Older Persons promotes community based care, residential care, and healthcare support for older adults. These initiatives are strengthening demand for long-term care and geriatric care across community and residential settings.Competitive Landscape
The elderly care market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established healthcare product manufacturers, medical device companies, personal care providers, and senior care technology providers. Key players such as Medline Industries, LP, Abbott Laboratories, Essity AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Sonova Holding AG are estimated to account for approximately 20–25% of the global elderly care market share.
Established players compete mainly through medical care products, nutritional solutions, continence care products, remote monitoring technologies, hearing care solutions, and home based care support. Emerging and regional players in the elderly care market ecosystem focus on specialized elderly care products, and application specific senior care solutions.List of Key and Emerging Players in Elderly Care Market
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Medline Industries, LP
Abbott Laboratories
Essity AB
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sonova Holding AG
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Pride Mobility Products Corp.
Sunrise Medical
Arjo AB
ResMed Inc.
Tunstall Healthcare
Careium AB
OMRON Healthcare, Inc.
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Stryker Corporation
September 2026: JLL reported that India's organised senior living sector reached 25,050 units by, with demand driving significant planned investment in independent living, assisted care, and integrated health services.
July 2026: Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana reported distribution of more than 49.81 lakh assistive devices to over 9.23 lakh senior citizens, strengthening access to mobility and age-support equipment.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 54.23 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 57.67 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 94.30 Billion
|CAGR
|6.34% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Medline Industries, LP, Abbott Laboratories, Essity AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonova Holding AG
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Care Setting, By Service Type, By Customer Type, By Care Dependency Level, By Payment Source
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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