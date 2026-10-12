Houthis Vow More Saudi Airport Strikes After Riyadh Attack Kills 12
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army carried out airstrikes on Houthi positions in the southwestern province of Taiz as fighting intensifies across the country.
In a statement, the army’s Taiz Military Axis said the strikes hit Houthi positions, gatherings and vehicles at the al-Maqrami, al-Jaasha and al-Sallal hills east of Taiz city. They also hit Hisn al-Mukhaf and the Bala’an area on the Aqrouz front in the province’s south. The statement gave no information on casualties or damage.
In Sanaa, Yemeni media outlets, including an independent Yemeni online platform, reported separate strikes in the capital. They did not say who carried them out or whether there were casualties or damage.
In Saada, a Houthi-run news agency reported six Saudi airstrikes on Majz district and Saada city, along with rocket fire in Sahar district.
Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree vowed to keep attacking Saudi airports, despite calls from the international community and the United Nations to stop. In a post on X, Saree warned airlines, aviation personnel and travelers not to use Saudi airports and airspace, saying they could be targeted.
The threat came a day after a Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday killed 12 people and injured 309, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The deadly attack came as fighting in Yemen has escalated since July and spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia.
Yemen has been mired in war since the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. That prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.
In a statement, the army’s Taiz Military Axis said the strikes hit Houthi positions, gatherings and vehicles at the al-Maqrami, al-Jaasha and al-Sallal hills east of Taiz city. They also hit Hisn al-Mukhaf and the Bala’an area on the Aqrouz front in the province’s south. The statement gave no information on casualties or damage.
In Sanaa, Yemeni media outlets, including an independent Yemeni online platform, reported separate strikes in the capital. They did not say who carried them out or whether there were casualties or damage.
In Saada, a Houthi-run news agency reported six Saudi airstrikes on Majz district and Saada city, along with rocket fire in Sahar district.
Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree vowed to keep attacking Saudi airports, despite calls from the international community and the United Nations to stop. In a post on X, Saree warned airlines, aviation personnel and travelers not to use Saudi airports and airspace, saying they could be targeted.
The threat came a day after a Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday killed 12 people and injured 309, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The deadly attack came as fighting in Yemen has escalated since July and spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia.
Yemen has been mired in war since the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. That prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.
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