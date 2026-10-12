Kremlin Slams Zelenskyy as Trump Says Ukraine Needs New Leader
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a state of “hysteria” and unable to take “considered actions.”
In an interview with a Russian media outlet, Peskov argued that a Zelenskyy capable of measured action would be signaling readiness for peace talks with Russia.
“Naturally, being in a state of hysteria, Zelensky is hardly capable of taking any considered actions right now. If he were capable of considered actions, he would be demonstrating an inclination toward peace negotiations,” he said.
Peskov charged that Zelenskyy is pressing for more money from “all his overseers,” including funds for air defense and long-range weapons, and for access to Starlink infrastructure to power Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory.
The spokesperson also dismissed Zelenskyy’s conviction that “aggression” toward Russia could work.
“This is a tragic mistake for Ukraine. You cannot treat Russia that way. Those who behave like that toward Russia pay a price. Right now, Ukraine is paying the price,” he said.
The remarks came two days after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone about diesel supplies to the US and global markets.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Russia had agreed to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets. Another 500,000 tons would follow in November, he said, and then 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”
Trump added that a further 3 million tons would arrive “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries. Putin said the supplies would benefit the world economy.
Zelenskyy condemned the deal. He warned that each additional billion dollars Moscow earns from exports would finance weapons production, Shahed drone upgrades, missile manufacturing and the recruitment of foreign fighters. He urged Ukraine’s partners to “restrict Russia’s ability to wage war.”
On Saturday, Trump called on Ukraine to “get a new president,” accusing Zelenskyy of repeatedly failing to secure a deal to end the war with Russia.
“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does,” Trump said.
In an interview with a Russian media outlet, Peskov argued that a Zelenskyy capable of measured action would be signaling readiness for peace talks with Russia.
“Naturally, being in a state of hysteria, Zelensky is hardly capable of taking any considered actions right now. If he were capable of considered actions, he would be demonstrating an inclination toward peace negotiations,” he said.
Peskov charged that Zelenskyy is pressing for more money from “all his overseers,” including funds for air defense and long-range weapons, and for access to Starlink infrastructure to power Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory.
The spokesperson also dismissed Zelenskyy’s conviction that “aggression” toward Russia could work.
“This is a tragic mistake for Ukraine. You cannot treat Russia that way. Those who behave like that toward Russia pay a price. Right now, Ukraine is paying the price,” he said.
The remarks came two days after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone about diesel supplies to the US and global markets.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Russia had agreed to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets. Another 500,000 tons would follow in November, he said, and then 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”
Trump added that a further 3 million tons would arrive “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries. Putin said the supplies would benefit the world economy.
Zelenskyy condemned the deal. He warned that each additional billion dollars Moscow earns from exports would finance weapons production, Shahed drone upgrades, missile manufacturing and the recruitment of foreign fighters. He urged Ukraine’s partners to “restrict Russia’s ability to wage war.”
On Saturday, Trump called on Ukraine to “get a new president,” accusing Zelenskyy of repeatedly failing to secure a deal to end the war with Russia.
“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does,” Trump said.
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