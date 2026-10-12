Poland Probes Assassination Threat Against Tusk, Defense Chief
(MENAFN) Polish authorities are investigating a reported plan to assassinate Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Interior Ministry announced Sunday.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister who oversees intelligence services, directed authorities to act on the report, ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka said in a post on X.
After an emergency meeting of security officials, Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for Siemoniak, cautioned that there was a “high likelihood” the threats would be carried out, according to the English-language service of a Polish public broadcaster.
The State Protection Service, which guards senior government officials, was the first to receive the information, Dobrzynski said. It then passed the material to police for verification.
Dobrzynski told reporters, “We are treating this matter extremely seriously,” adding that the threats came by email and that police are working to identify the sender.
“Officers, particularly police, are now working on the case. I am confident they will get to the bottom of it,” Dobrzynski said.
Later Sunday, Tusk announced on X that a man “threatening an attack” had been detained.
Earlier in the day, government spokesman Adam Szlapka told a private Polish broadcaster that “the matter is serious,” and said Tusk had been briefed on the threat Sunday morning. Szlapka added that Tusk remained in Warsaw and was continuing his official duties.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister who oversees intelligence services, directed authorities to act on the report, ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka said in a post on X.
After an emergency meeting of security officials, Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for Siemoniak, cautioned that there was a “high likelihood” the threats would be carried out, according to the English-language service of a Polish public broadcaster.
The State Protection Service, which guards senior government officials, was the first to receive the information, Dobrzynski said. It then passed the material to police for verification.
Dobrzynski told reporters, “We are treating this matter extremely seriously,” adding that the threats came by email and that police are working to identify the sender.
“Officers, particularly police, are now working on the case. I am confident they will get to the bottom of it,” Dobrzynski said.
Later Sunday, Tusk announced on X that a man “threatening an attack” had been detained.
Earlier in the day, government spokesman Adam Szlapka told a private Polish broadcaster that “the matter is serious,” and said Tusk had been briefed on the threat Sunday morning. Szlapka added that Tusk remained in Warsaw and was continuing his official duties.
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