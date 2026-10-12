Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2026-2034 By Product, Distribution Channel, End User, And Region
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 MMA Gloves
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Punching Bags
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Hand Wraps
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Shin Guard
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Mouth Guard
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Head Gear
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Offline
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Online
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Personal-use
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Institution
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
10.1 Overview
10.2 Drivers
10.3 Restraints
10.4 Opportunities
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adidas AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Century Martial Art Supply LLC
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Combat Brands LLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Everlast Worldwide Inc. (Frasers Group plc)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Fairtex
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 TITLE Boxing LLC
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Twins Special Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
List of Figures [81]
List of Tables [7]
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