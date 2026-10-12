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Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


Date: 2026-10-12 05:16:29

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 63/2026

12 October 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany's capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 5 October 2026 to 9 October 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
05/10/2026 8,000 320.61 2,564,883
06/10/2026 6,000 327.61 1,965,650
07/10/2026 18,000 323.23 5,818,057
08/10/2026 7,289 326.80 2,382,066
09/10/2026 15,000 344.87 5,173,001
Accumulated for the period 54,289 - 17,903,656
Accumulated under the programme 1,546,712 - 510,194,600

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,895,001 treasury shares corresponding to 4.1% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments

  • 63. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
  • 63. Appendix - Information on all transactions

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111793795



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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