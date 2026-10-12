Emdoor Information Reports 80.68% Revenue Growth In H1 2026, Marking 18 Years Of Rugged Computing Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emdoor Information (SZ: 001314), a publicly listed rugged computing solutions provider, recently announced its financial results for the first half of 2026. The company reported total revenue of RMB 2.746 billion (approximately USD 380 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 80.68%. The strong performance comes as Emdoor marks 18 years of rugged computing excellence and continues to expand its vertically integrated capabilities for industrial customers worldwide.

Founded in 2008 and listed on China's A-share main board in 2023, Emdoor Information delivers sustained growth, world-class manufacturing, resilient supply chains, full-stack R&D, and comprehensive lifecycle services. Its rugged computing products and industrial customers now span North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, serving sectors such as public utilities, intelligent manufacturing, warehouse management, transportation, energy industry.

As industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and field operations increasingly depend on mission-critical mobile computing, global demand for reliable rugged tablets, rugged laptops, and rugged handhelds continues to accelerate. Emdoor Information has established itself as a key provider of rugged computing solutions for industrial customers worldwide.









Rugged Computing Solutions Provider

Financial Strength & Governance: Listed and Well Governed

Emdoor Information's financial performance reflects the durability of its business model. Listed on China's A-share main board in 2023, the company reported first-half 2026 revenue of RMB 2.746 billion (approximately USD 380 million), up 80.68% year over year. This growth is driven by disciplined governance and sustained innovation: R&D staff account for over 40% of the workforce, and cumulative R&D investment over the past five years reached RMB 964 million, a compound annual growth rate of 15.9%. As a publicly listed company with transparent reporting, Emdoor Information offers industrial customers and channel partners the governance stability needed for long-term cooperation.









18 Years in Rugged Computing Terminals

Integrated Manufacturing & Quality: Own Lines, 7.8M Units

Emdoor Information owns its self-built Emdoor Building, which includes corporate offices and a 20,000-square-meter intelligent manufacturing base. The base has four production floors, 15 integrated assembly and testing lines, and an annual capacity of 7.8 million units. Co-locating manufacturing and R&D within the headquarters enables rapid design validation and faster time-to-market. The facility holds ISO five-system certification and uses advanced automation, including AI-powered visual inspection and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for full-process traceability.

The Emdoor Building also houses a reliability testing base backed by tens of millions of RMB in investment, with dedicated labs for waterproofing, drop testing, environmental simulation, and mechanical durability. All rugged tablets, laptops, and handheld terminals undergo rigorous validation against IP ratings and MIL-STD-810 standards, ensuring reliable operation under extreme field conditions.









In-House Rugged Computing Products Manufacturing

Supply Chain Resilience: Steady Supply, Controlled Costs

Emdoor Information's supply chain is anchored by long term partnerships with global semiconductor and technology leaders, including Intel, Qualcomm, and Rockchip. These relationships, recognized by honors such as Intel Premium Partner and Microsoft ODM Strategic Champion, provide early access to platform level technical resources and prioritized supply allocation.

The company centralizes component procurement through its group supply chain management center. With annual procurement in the hundreds of millions of RMB, this approach optimizes hardware Bill of Materials (BOM) costs while maintaining tier one supplier quality. To mitigate volatility, especially in memory and storage, Emdoor maintains strategic bulk inventory and dynamic safety stock across critical materials. This discipline is supported by a rolling finished goods inventory valued at RMB 120 million, enabling delivery of standard configurations in one to three days and customized units in seven to thirty days. As a result, the company ensures stable pricing, controlled cost fluctuations, and protection of customer project margins.









Stable Supply for Rugged Handhelds, Tablets and Laptops

Full Stack R&D & Product Innovation: 100 Models, 5 Platforms, 3 OS

Emdoor Information offers a broad product portfolio: rugged tablets and laptops, rugged handhelds, vehicle mounted computers, and industrial panel PCs from 4 to 21.5 inches. It supports five platforms, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Rockchip, across Windows, Android, and Linux. With nearly 100 models in active production, the company matches precise configurations to industrial scenarios such as quality inspection, intelligent patrol, and edge computing.

These platforms are often specified among the best rugged tablet, laptop, vehicle mount tablet, and industrial panel PC solutions for mission critical operations. A key strength is full stack internal development, covering industrial design, structural engineering, hardware architecture, software integration, and validation testing. All products carry international certifications including CCC, CE, FCC, RoHS, GMS, and UN38.3, plus specialized certifications for hazardous environments and automotive deployments.

On software, devices ship with pre-installed productivity tools such as physical key remapping, kiosk mode, and granular system controls. The integrated Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform enables fleet wide deployment, batch configuration, and remote control. Open SDK and API access for modules like barcode scanning facilitates rapid secondary development and enterprise integration, eliminating the need to build adapter frameworks from scratch. Beyond standard configurations, Emdoor provides rugged devices customization across hardware, software, and structural redesign for specialized operational needs.









Full-Stack Rugged Devices, Customization Supported

Lifecycle Service Excellence: Worldwide Reach, Lasting Alliances

Recognizing that enterprise and industrial computing deployments often operate on lifecycles of five to ten years, Emdoor Information has built a service architecture for long term reliability. It provides repair services in Hong Kong. Technical support is available through a dedicated hotline, official social media, email, and an online support system with full lifecycle traceability from issue submission to resolution.

The company offers structured maintenance training to help customer engineering teams manage devices autonomously. It also operates a continuous feedback mechanism with after sales follow up and annual satisfaction surveys. Insights from frontline customers are integrated into product development, keeping device capabilities and service delivery aligned with field needs. For channel and distribution partners, Emdoor provides market development support including marketing collateral, agent training, industry salons, and trade show facilitation. Sales enablement includes project registration, territorial protection, and flexible inventory allocation, creating a full spectrum collaboration framework from pre sales consultation to long term after sales engagement.









Rugged Computing Products On-site Service

Conclusion

Backed by financial strength & governance, integrated manufacturing & quality, supply chain resilience, full-stack R&D & product innovation and lifecycle service excellence, Emdoor Information has built a global partner network across multiple continents and earned recognition from customers in industrial automation, logistics, transportation, and field service. "Our growth reflects not only market demand but also the strength of our vertically integrated model, from manufacturing and supply chain to R&D and lifecycle services," said a company spokesperson. Looking ahead, Emdoor Information remains committed to deepening its rugged computing expertise, optimizing product performance and service delivery, and expanding worldwide. Its vision is to become a leading global provider of rugged computing solutions, delivering reliable, mission critical devices for the most demanding environments.

About Emdoor Information

Emdoor Information (SZ: 001314) specializes in providing high-quality rugged mobile computing devices and customized solutions for industry clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes rugged handhelds, rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, vehicle PCs, and industrial panel PCs. For more information, visit . Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

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