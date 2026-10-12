Global Yoga Mat Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Eco-Friendly Premium Mats And Digital Fitness Propel Market Toward USD 25.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Yoga Mat Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Material, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global yoga mat market was valued at USD 16.7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.2 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.51% during 2026-2034, according to the report. North America led the global market with a share of more than 41.8% in 2025, supported by strong participation in yoga, fitness, mindfulness, and corporate wellness programs.

Market growth is being driven by rising health awareness, increasing participation in sports and physical training, and the adoption of yoga for physical fitness, mental well-being, and stress management. Online yoga sessions, at-home workouts, and digital fitness platforms have expanded access to guided exercise, supporting demand for durable, comfortable, and performance-oriented yoga mats.

Product innovation remains central to the global yoga mat market. Manufacturers are introducing premium mats with enhanced grip, additional cushioning, alignment guides, textured surfaces, and portable or foldable designs. Environmental concerns are also encouraging the use of natural rubber, cork, jute, and TPE as alternatives to conventional materials. In August 2024, Satori Concept launched an eco-friendly cork yoga mat collection featuring nature-inspired designs, sustainable materials, antimicrobial properties, and improved grip.

Key Yoga Mat Market Trends



Rising wellness awareness: More than 80% of U.S. consumers consider wellness an important or essential part of daily life. This focus is increasing participation in yoga and strengthening demand for mats designed to support comfort, balance, and regular practice.

Expansion of fitness services: Yoga studios, gyms, wellness centers, and online platforms continue to broaden their programs. Approximately 80% of surveyed IHRSA member club operators anticipated a 5% increase in membership and revenue in 2023, indicating favorable conditions for fitness equipment demand.

Sustainability and recycling: Consumers are increasingly selecting mats made from renewable, biodegradable, non-toxic, or recyclable materials. In November 2024, Manduka partnered with SuperCircle to introduce a yoga mat recycling program that accepts any mat and provides customers with a 20% discount on future purchases. Premiumization: Demand is rising for aesthetically distinctive mats offering superior grip, cushioning, durability, and specialized performance for yoga, Pilates, hot yoga, and general fitness routines.

Yoga Mat Market Segmentation

Based on material, PVC held the largest market share at 38.7% in 2025. Its market position reflects affordability, durability, traction, water resistance, and ease of maintenance. At the same time, natural rubber, cork, TPE, cotton, and jute are gaining attention as sustainability becomes a stronger purchasing consideration.

By end use, yoga and fitness clubs accounted for approximately 40.0% of the market in 2025. Commercial fitness facilities require reliable mats for yoga, Pilates, group exercise, and wellness programs, with hygiene, cushioning, grip, and durability influencing procurement decisions.

Specialty stores led the distribution channel segment with a market share of around 46.8% in 2025. These retailers benefit from broad premium and niche product selections, knowledgeable recommendations, and the ability to serve customers seeking specific materials, thicknesses, textures, and performance features. Online stores are also gaining momentum as consumers increasingly compare products and participate in virtual fitness programs.

Regional Market Highlights

North America remained the leading regional market in 2025, supported by an established fitness industry, widespread yoga participation, extensive retail availability, and consumer willingness to purchase high-quality wellness products. The United States generated 88.00% of North American yoga mat revenue, while a record 23.7% of Americans held fitness center memberships in 2023. Celebrity endorsements, yoga influencers, athleisure trends, and corporate wellness initiatives are further supporting U.S. market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expanding as India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian markets experience stronger participation in traditional and modern yoga practices. Growth in yoga studios, fitness facilities, and online instruction is increasing demand for premium and eco-friendly mats.

Europe is benefiting from wellness-oriented lifestyles, greater participation in yoga, and strong consumer interest in sustainable products. Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands represent important markets. Online retail is also contributing to accessibility, with the share of EU consumers shopping online increasing from 53% in 2010 to 75% in 2023.

Latin America is recording steady growth, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, as fitness, mindfulness, and virtual classes gain popularity. The Middle East and Africa are also advancing, led by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Egypt. Demand in these markets increasingly favors premium mats with improved grip, comfort, and durability.

Competitive Landscape

The yoga mat market is highly competitive, with established brands and emerging companies investing in product innovation, sustainable materials, targeted marketing, and specialized designs. Premium suppliers focus on professional users and environmentally conscious consumers, while newer entrants address budget, travel, and customization segments. Private-label brands and online retailers compete through affordability and convenience.

Major companies profiled in the report include Adidas AG, ALO LLC (Color Image Apparel Inc.), Barefoot Yoga Co, Ecoyoga Ltd, EuProMed s.r.o., Hugger Mugger, JadeYoga, Liforme Ltd., Lululemon Athletica, Manduka, prAna (Columbia Sportswear), and Yaazhtex.

The report provides global, regional, and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034, along with analysis by material, end use, and distribution channel. It also examines market size, growth prospects, key demand drivers, regional performance, and the competitive positioning of leading yoga mat companies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Yoga Mat Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 PVC

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 TPE

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Rubber

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cotton and Jute

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Yoga and Fitness Clubs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Household

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adidas AG

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 ALO LLC (Color Image Apparel Inc.)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Barefoot Yoga Co

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Ecoyoga Ltd

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 EuProMed s.r.o.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Hugger Mugger

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 JadeYoga

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Liforme Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Lululemon Athletica

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Manduka

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 prAna (Columbia Sportswear)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Yaazhtex

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [83]

List of Tables [7]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900