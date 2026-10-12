Bizclik Launches The Superintelligence Summit For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 12 October 2026 – BizClik is pleased to announce the launch of The SuperIntelligence Summit, a new flagship event bringing together AI LIVE, Data Centre LIVE and Infrastructure LIVE (new) under one roof.

The inaugural two-day summit will take place on 10–11 May 2027 at the QEII Centre in London, followed by a second edition in Washington, D.C. in October 2027.

The SuperIntelligence Summit will bring together global leaders at the intersection of AI, data centres and the critical infrastructure required to power the next generation of intelligent systems.

By uniting three industry-focused events within one summit, BizClik is creating a central platform for senior executives, technology leaders and infrastructure specialists to address the opportunities and challenges created by rapidly growing AI and compute requirements.

Attendees stand to gain access to strategic insights, practical case studies, exhibitions, immersive learning experiences and networking opportunities spanning the AI, data centre and infrastructure ecosystems.

Addressing critical infrastructure challenges

As organisations accelerate AI adoption, the infrastructure required to support increasingly complex models and workloads is becoming a strategic priority.

The SuperIntelligence Summit will focus on six core areas shaping the development and deployment of intelligent systems: Enterprise SuperIntelligence; Data Centres & AI Factories; Compute Energy & Infrastructure; Security & Governance; Risk, Resilience & Sustainability; and Human Capability Transition.

Across these areas, the summit will examine how organisations can scale AI capabilities while addressing compute capacity, data centre development, energy requirements, security, governance, resilience and workforce transformation.

The programme is set to bring together enterprise leaders, technology providers and infrastructure specialists to explore the technologies, partnerships and investment strategies required to support intelligent systems at scale.

Industry leadership and strategic impact

The convergence of AI, data centres and critical infrastructure is changing how organisations approach technology investment and long-term growth.

AI development increasingly depends on access to computing capacity, resilient data centre infrastructure and the physical and energy systems required to support it. The SuperIntelligence Summit will connect the leaders responsible for each part of this ecosystem, enabling conversations that extend beyond individual technologies and address the wider requirements of intelligent systems.

The summit builds on BizClik's established event portfolio, including Data Centre LIVE, which has previously welcomed speakers from leading organisations including ABB, CBRE, Rolls-Royce Power Systems and NTT Global Data Centers.

By bringing AI LIVE, Data Centre LIVE and Infrastructure LIVE together, the 2027 programme will provide broader industry representation, an expanded speaker faculty and increased opportunities for senior executives to connect across traditionally separate sectors.

Glen White, CEO of BizClik, says:

“The SuperIntelligence Summit reflects where the industry is heading. AI cannot advance without the infrastructure to support it. By bringing together AI LIVE, Data Centre LIVE and Infrastructure LIVE, we're connecting the leaders developing AI strategies with those building the infrastructure behind them. It creates one place to share ideas, tackle challenges and support the growth of AI at scale.”

Tom Chapman, Senior Editor of AI Magazine, says:

“We're at a critical inflection point where AI ambitions are being constrained by infrastructure realities. The conversation has moved beyond algorithms and models to encompass data centre capacity, energy supply and cooling systems. The SuperIntelligence Summit addresses this convergence head-on, delivering content that connects AI strategy with infrastructure execution. Attendees can expect practical insights from organisations already navigating these challenges at scale.”

A global summit for AI and infrastructure

Following its London launch in May, The SuperIntelligence Summit will head to Washington, D.C. in October 2027, establishing a global event series connecting AI, data centre and infrastructure leaders across two major markets.

Both editions will combine dedicated conference zones, exhibitions and networking opportunities, providing a platform for decision-makers responsible for the technology, infrastructure and investment behind intelligent systems.

Further details on the conference programme, speaker line-up, sponsors, and partners will be announced over the coming months. Super early bird registration for London is now open via the websites. Washington tickets will be available soon.



The SuperIntelligence Summit, London - Super Early Bird Tickets The SuperIntelligence Summit, Washington - Super Early Bird Tickets

For sponsorship and partnership opportunities across the SuperIntelligence Summit, London and Washington, please contact:



Lewis Vaughan at ... (Data Centre)

James White at ... (AI) Michael Banyard at ... (Infrastructure)



About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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