Lavishcars Expands Into The United States With Houston Marketplace Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LavishCars, a Dubai-based luxury and exotic car rental marketplace, has expanded into the United States with the launch of its platform in Houston, marking the company's first U.S. market as it begins its international expansion. Founded by Bilawal Merani, LavishCars plans to extend its marketplace to additional U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, New York, and Dallas, connecting vehicle owners with renters through its booking, delivery, and customer support services.

LavishCars is a two sided marketplace for luxury and exotic cars. On one side are owners who list a supercar that would otherwise sit in a garage losing value. On the other are renters who want to drive something special for a day, a week, or a month.

That layer is the point. LavishCars inspects every car before it is listed, delivers it to the renter's home, hotel, or airport, and handles support on both sides of the booking. Owners earn from an asset that was doing nothing, and renters get a vetted car with no hidden fees and a real person to call. The marketplace sits in the middle and keeps the quality consistent.

The platform launched in Dubai and across the UAE, where it built a following in a crowded rental market. Its first US market is Houston, which is already live, and it plans to roll out to cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, New York, and Dallas. Renters in those markets will be able to book exotic and luxury cars with the same delivery and support the marketplace offers at home. The US exotic rental scene is split between traditional rental desks and peer platforms, and LavishCars is aiming for the gap between the two.

The international expansion is being funded in part through Falcons of Majlis, a Dubai startup funding reality show where founders pitch to a panel of UAE investors and business leaders. LavishCars is seeking AED 1 million, roughly 270,000 dollars, to grow the marketplace into more American cities.

Bilawal Merani, founder of LavishCars said, "Our marketplace turns it into income for the owner and an experience for the renter, and we take care of everything in between. Going international, starting with the United States, is the natural next step for that model."









For American owners, the pitch is simple: a high end car can earn money instead of depreciating quietly. For renters, it is access to cars they may never buy, delivered and ready, without the fine print that often comes with exotic rentals. Merani is betting that the trust layer, more than the badge on the hood, is what will set the marketplace apart as it scales.

LavishCars is a luxury and exotic car rental marketplace founded in Dubai in 2024, connecting car owners with renters across the UAE and in Houston, with chauffeur service and door, hotel, and airport delivery. More information is available at LavishCars.com. For interviews or more details, contact the LavishCars team at +1 6267697384 or you can email us at: ....

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