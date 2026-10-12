Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market - Global Strategic Insights And Forecast, 2026-2031 31.7% CAGR Drives A USD 3.97 Billion Opportunity By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The artificial intelligence in drug discovery market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 31.7%, increasing from USD 1.00 billion in 2026 to USD 3.97 billion by 2031. Market growth is supported by rising pharmaceutical research and development costs, increasingly complex drug targets, and demand for faster therapeutic discovery across chronic, rare, neurological, and oncological diseases.

Artificial intelligence platforms are becoming integral to life sciences innovation by supporting target identification, compound screening, lead optimization, predictive toxicology, and preclinical development. Their adoption reflects broader healthcare trends, including precision medicine, computational biology, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are using AI-driven analytics to improve research productivity, shorten development timelines, and increase the probability of clinical success.

Market Drivers

The need to reduce drug discovery time, cost, and failure rates remains the primary market driver. Expanding volumes of biomedical data generated through genomics, proteomics, clinical research, and molecular studies are increasing the value of machine learning and deep learning models. Pharmaceutical companies are also establishing partnerships with technology providers to gain access to advanced analytics, specialized disease models, and scalable discovery platforms.

Additional growth factors include supportive research funding, stronger cloud computing infrastructure, and investment in computational drug development. The rising prevalence of complex diseases is further encouraging organizations to adopt technologies that accelerate research cycles and improve candidate selection.

Market Restraints

High implementation costs and uncertain short term returns can limit adoption among smaller biotechnology companies and research institutions. AI systems require large, structured, and reliable datasets, making data quality and availability persistent challenges. Regulatory uncertainty, algorithm transparency, model validation, intellectual property protection, and data security also influence deployment decisions.

Integration with established laboratory and research workflows requires specialized technical expertise. Limited access to qualified professionals may slow implementation, while evolving compliance requirements can extend validation timelines for AI-driven drug discovery tools.

Technology, Application, and Regional Insights

By technology, the market includes machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. Machine learning holds a leading position because of its extensive use in target identification, compound analysis, and optimization. Deep learning is expected to gain momentum in molecular modeling, biological pattern recognition, and predictive toxicology.

Key applications include target discovery, lead identification, lead optimization, and preclinical development. Target discovery and lead identification account for substantial market shares due to their direct effect on research efficiency and pipeline quality. Major end users include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic research institutes, with pharmaceutical companies leading adoption because of larger R&D budgets and a strong focus on automation.

Cloud based deployment is gaining traction because it provides scalability and reduces infrastructure requirements, while on premise platforms remain relevant for organizations with strict data governance policies. North America holds a significant market share, supported by advanced research infrastructure, strong investment, and early technology adoption. Asia Pacific is expected to record strong growth as biotechnology ecosystems expand and governments increase support for scientific research.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape includes technology companies, biotech startups, and established pharmaceutical solution providers. Market participants are prioritizing algorithm accuracy, platform development, laboratory integration, proprietary datasets, and regulatory compliance. Collaborations between AI developers and drug manufacturers remain central to commercialization and product advancement.

Innovation is focused on predictive analytics, automated screening, researcher decision support, and interoperable platforms. Long term market leadership will depend on scientific validation, data integrity, regulatory clarity, and measurable improvements in drug discovery outcomes.

Key Benefits of the Report



Analysis of market conditions across regions, customer segments, industry verticals, policies, socio-economic factors, and adoption patterns.

Evaluation of competitive strategies, market positioning, and potential market entry approaches.

Assessment of major growth drivers, industry challenges, and emerging technology trends.

Actionable insights supporting revenue growth, geographical expansion, product development, and investment decisions. Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Business Applications

Organizations can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographical expansion, capital investment analysis, regulatory evaluation, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024, Base Year 2025, Forecast Years 2026-2031.

Growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis.

Competitive positioning, business strategies, and market share evaluation.

Revenue forecasts across technologies, applications, end users, deployment models, and regions. Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Research Process

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN THE DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET, BY OFFERING

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.3. Services

6. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN THE DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Machine Learning

6.3. Deep Learning

6.4. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.5. Other AI Technologies

7. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN THE DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Oncology

7.3. Neurology

7.4. Cardiovascular Diseases

7.5. Infectious Diseases

7.6. Others

8. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN THE DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Target Identification and Validation

8.3. Hit-to-Lead Identification

8.4. Lead Optimization

8.5. Drug Repurposing

8.6. Others

9. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN THE DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY END-USER

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

9.3. Biotechnology Companies

9.4. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

9.5. Research Institutes

9.6. Others

10. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN THE DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. United States

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. South America

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Argentina

10.3.3. Others

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. United Kingdom

10.4.2. Germany

10.4.3. France

10.4.4. Italy

10.4.5. Spain

10.4.6. Others

10.5. Middle East and Africa

10.5.1. Saudi Arabia

10.5.2. UAE

10.5.3. Others

10.6. Asia Pacific

10.6.1. Japan

10.6.2. China

10.6.3. India

10.6.4. South Korea

10.6.5. Indonesia

10.6.6. Taiwan

10.6.7. Others

11. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

11.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

11.2. Market Share Analysis

11.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. IBM Corporation

12.2. Microsoft Corporation

12.3. Alphabet Inc. (Google)

12.4. NVIDIA Corporation

12.5. Atomwise, Inc.

12.6. BenevolentAI

12.7. Exscientia Ltd.

12.8. Insilico Medicine

12.9. Cyclica Inc.

12.10. Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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