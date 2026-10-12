Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach US$32.72 Billion At 17.4% CAGR As RNA Therapeutics And Molecular Diagnostics Scale

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to grow from USD 14.64 billion in 2026 to USD 32.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising demand for synthesized oligonucleotides, including primers and probes used in research and diagnostic applications. Technological advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis, expanding genomic research, increased adoption of personalized medicine, and growing government investment in life science research and synthetic biology are also supporting market expansion.

By offering, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, synthesized oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide synthesis products, including consumables and equipment. The oligonucleotide-based drugs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Its leadership reflects the increasing adoption and clinical success of RNA-targeted treatments, particularly for rare and hereditary diseases.

Demand for antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs, siRNA oligonucleotide-based drugs, and other oligonucleotide-based therapies continues to rise as pharmaceutical companies advance precision treatment pipelines. Market growth is further supported by improvements in delivery systems, the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, and substantial research and development investment in RNA-based treatments.

North America held the largest share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2025, led by the US. The region benefits from a concentrated network of major biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and investors focused on genomic innovation. The US market is also supported by a clinical pipeline of more than 150 oligo-based therapeutics and established US FDA regulatory pathways. These factors are generating significant demand for complex, large-scale, high-purity GMP production.

The report evaluates synthesized oligonucleotides by oligo type, including primers, probes, DNA oligos, RNA oligos, and other oligos. It also analyzes therapeutic, research, and diagnostic applications across biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, academic & research institutes, and diagnostic companies & laboratories. Oligonucleotide synthesis products are assessed by consumables and oligo synthesis equipment, along with their applications and end-user demand.

Coverage of oligonucleotide-based drugs includes product type, therapeutic area, and end user. Therapeutic areas examined include rare diseases, cardiometabolic diseases, neurology, and other indications. End users include hospitals, specialty clinics, home care settings, and other healthcare providers. Regional analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive landscape

Key companies profiled for oligonucleotide synthesis products and synthesized oligonucleotides include Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LGC Limited (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Maravai LifeSciences (US), Azenta US Inc. (US), Twist Bioscience (US), and GenScript (US).

Companies profiled in the oligonucleotide-based drugs segment include Biogen (US), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Ireland), Nippon Shinyaku, Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Novartis AG (Switzerland).

The competitive assessment examines company business profiles, product portfolios, growth strategies, product launches, acquisitions, investments, and recent market developments. It also reviews emerging startups and the evolving competitive environment across the oligonucleotide synthesis ecosystem.

Market opportunities and challenges



Growth drivers: Increasing use of synthesized oligos in therapeutic and diagnostic applications, advances in synthesis technologies, expanding public investment in life science research and synthetic biology, and greater focus on personalized medicine.

Restraints: Development and commercialization complexities associated with oligonucleotide-based drugs.

Opportunities: Increasing R&D investment by leading companies, particularly in emerging economies. Challenges: Lack of standardized regulations and persistent barriers to targeted oligonucleotide delivery.

The report provides analysis of product approvals, attractive regional markets, new products, investments, recent developments, and oligonucleotide-based drugs in clinical trials. It also offers revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to assess opportunities, understand competitive positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

Key Attributes

