Senior Pelvic Floor Physio Joins Wynnum Clinic With A Focus On Pelvic Pain, Menopause And Endometriosis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Senior physiotherapist Céline van Zyl joins Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy in Wynnum, bringing a particular interest in pelvic pain and endometriosis.

WYNNUM, QLD, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women on Brisbane's Bayside now have more access to experienced pelvic floor and women's health physiotherapy close to home, with senior physiotherapist Céline van Zyl joining Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy in Wynnum. Céline brings twenty years of private practice to the clinic, twelve of them running her own practice, and works alongside Dimity Weaver and Eleni Cody in the clinic's pelvic health service.Céline's clinical work centres on pelvic floor dysfunction, pregnancy and postnatal recovery, pelvic girdle pain, endometriosis and persistent pelvic pain, and the changes many women notice through perimenopause and menopause. She completed her Bachelor of Physiotherapy at the University of Pretoria in 2006, and is also a qualified MAP Movement Trainer and Pilates instructor who has used fascial-based treatment and movement in her practice for more than fifteen years.That background shapes how she looks at the pelvic floor. Public advice about pelvic health still leans heavily on strengthening, and for a woman dealing with leakage after a baby, a well-built strength program is often exactly what she needs. Women with pelvic pain or endometriosis are frequently in a different position, with pelvic floor muscles already holding too much tension, and more squeezing tends to aggravate their symptoms. Céline's assessment looks at how the pelvic floor is working with the breath, the deep abdominal muscles and the hips before deciding which way treatment needs to go."Plenty of women come in having been told to do their pelvic floor exercises and wondering why nothing has changed," Céline said. "For some of them the muscles are already gripping, and squeezing harder is the last thing they need. Working out whether the pelvic floor needs to get stronger or learn to let go is usually the first job, and the treatment looks very different depending on the answer."Endometriosis is one of the conditions where that distinction matters most. Months or years of pain often leave the pelvic floor muscles guarding, and that tension becomes a source of pain in its own right. Physiotherapy works on the muscular and nervous system side of the problem, alongside the medical and surgical care women receive from their specialist.She also has a particular interest in perimenopause and menopause, when falling oestrogen changes the tissues of the pelvic floor and bladder. Urgency, leakage and pain with intercourse are common through this stage, and many women put up with them on the assumption that it's just part of getting older. Cochrane review evidence supports supervised pelvic floor muscle training as a first-line treatment for stress and mixed urinary incontinence in women, and it sits well alongside the care women receive from their GP or gynaecologist."Pelvic health is an area where experience shows quickly," said Calum Fraser, owner of Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy. "A lot of what Céline sees, like endometriosis-related pain or the changes that come with menopause, can't be handled with a generic exercise sheet. Women have often seen a few practitioners before they get to us, so they need someone who takes the time to work out what's actually driving their symptoms and explains it in a way that makes sense."Céline is consulting now at the clinic at 90 Tingal Road, Wynnum. Appointments can be booked online at net or by calling the clinic, and a doctor's referral isn't required. More about the clinic's pelvic floor physio service in Brisbane and Céline's background is on the clinic website.About Advantage Healthcare & PhysiotherapyAdvantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy has been treating patients in Wynnum since 2004. The multidisciplinary clinic offers physiotherapy, exercise physiology, women's health and pelvic floor physiotherapy, paediatric, sports and vestibular physiotherapy, and is a registered NDIS provider. The clinic employs senior clinicians only and does not hire new graduate physiotherapists.Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy90 Tingal Rd Wynnum, QLD 4178(07) 3396 7775

Calum Fraser

Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy

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Senior pelvic floor physio joins Wynnum clinic with a focus on pelvic pain, menopause and endometriosis News Provided By Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy October 12, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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