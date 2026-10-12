Intellikonai Launches A Multilingual AI Ecosystem For The Way Businesses Actually Work

A suite of six AI-powered business tools that help organisations streamline CRM, training, customer support, operations and AI management, all powered by emotii's multilingual intelligence.

Sell, onboard, understand, support and govern through IntellikonAI

The new ecosystem brings together six business AI products, powered by emotii's language-agnostic intelligence technology and supporting 126+ languages.

- Sumit Sachdeva, CEO, IntellikonAI

UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IntellikonAI today announced the launch of a multilingual AI ecosystem comprising six products designed to support core business functions, from customer relationship management and employee training to customer support, operational intelligence and AI governance. Powered by emotii 's language-agnostic intelligence technology, the ecosystem helps organisations bring AI capabilities together while supporting work across languages.

Yet, as businesses adopt AI across more functions, two challenges remain: the tools do not always work together, and they do not always support the languages their teams and customers use.

A customer might interact with a business through its sales team, move to onboarding, and later reach customer support, only to find each stage managed through a different platform. For businesses, this can mean higher costs, more time spent switching between tools, and information that doesn't always flow smoothly from one team to another.

Now, think about an employee trying to complete a training module in a language they are not comfortable with. Or a sales representative reaching out to a prospect in another country, where getting the cultural nuance right can make all the difference. Even a small misunderstanding can affect how a message is received, how a relationship develops or how effectively a team works.

As businesses expand, the challenge is no longer simply about having access to AI. It is about making AI work together, across business functions and languages, in a way that people can genuinely understand and use.

Introducing IntellikonAI

IntellikonAI was built to address this problem.

Today, IntellikonAI launches as a cohesive AI ecosystem that brings together six products: Pulse, Lexis, Vera, Aegis, Nucleus, and Prism.

The idea is simple. Instead of adding another standalone AI tool to the stack, Intellikon brings different AI capabilities into one environment that supports how a business actually operates and adds an intelligent multilingual layer so that language is never a barrier.

Six language-agnostic products, one ecosystem, each designed around a different part of the business.

. Pulse is the CRM, helping teams manage accounts, contacts, deals, campaigns and commercial workflows. For example, reaching out to prospects in different countries while keeping their cultural nuance intact.

. Lexis is the training platform, helping organisations create training once and deliver it to teams across markets with multilingual content, AI summaries and dubbing. For example, training employees in their preferred languages so they don't misunderstand important information.

. Vera is a trainable AI assistant that draws from business knowledge sources to provide grounded answers and assistance across 126+ languages. For example, an employee in Japan can ask Vera a question about a company policy in Japanese and receive an answer based on the organisation's own knowledge.

. Aegis is the AI-powered support desk, helping teams manage tickets, triage requests, monitor SLAs and handle escalations. For example, a support team can receive customer requests in different languages, understand what each customer needs and route the issue to the right team without losing the context of the conversation.

. Nucleus is the AI control room, giving organisations a central place to manage prompts, model providers, credentials and AI approvals. For example, an organisation can control which AI models different teams can use, manage their credentials and oversee how AI is being deployed across the business.

. Prism turns operational activity into intelligence. It helps teams monitor what is changing, identify important signals and ask questions about their business in natural language. For example, a regional manager can ask what is driving a rise in customer complaints in a particular market and quickly identify the trends that need attention.

It's More Than Six Products

Each product has a job to do. But IntellikonAI is not simply a collection of six products. The bigger idea is what happens when those capabilities exist together.

When all six IntellikonAI products work together, businesses can bring more of their everyday operations into one connected ecosystem. From managing customer relationships and delivering training to handling support requests, accessing business insights and governing AI, each product serves a distinct purpose while contributing to a more connected way of working.

With multilingual intelligence powered by emotii, teams can work across languages without losing sight of meaning or context.

A different way to think about business AI. The next phase of AI may not be about finding another use case. Businesses already have plenty of them. The bigger opportunity is to make AI more useful across the way the business actually works.

Bringing intelligence closer to the people who need it. Giving teams access to AI across the languages they work in. And creating a more coherent way to manage the technology behind it.

That is the thinking behind Intellikon.

“We did not want to build another collection of AI tools,” said Sumit Sachdeva, CEO of IntellikonAI.“A business does not operate as separate applications. Sales connects to customers, customers connect to support, knowledge connects to training and operational signals influence decisions. We wanted AI to reflect those connections. And we wanted it to work just as naturally across languages as it does across functions.”

Pulse. Lexis. Vera. Aegis. Nucleus. Prism - Six products. One cohesive ecosystem. Powered by language-agnostic intelligence from emotii.

Built for businesses that operate across people, processes, markets and languages.

About IntellikonAI

IntellikonAI is a cohesive multilingual AI ecosystem designed to bring AI capabilities across core business functions into one environment.

Its six products, Pulse, Lexis, Vera, Aegis, Nucleus and Prism span CRM, training, AI assistance, customer support, operational intelligence and AI governance.

Powered by emotii's language-agnostic intelligence technology, IntellikonAI supports 126+ languages, helping organisations use AI across teams, workflows and markets while preserving meaning, context and intent.

Sumit Sachdeva

IntellikonAI

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