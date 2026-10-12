VENICE, HOSPITALITY LEADER ADRIANO CHIAVEGATO CALL FOR REVITALIZATION TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE LUXURY TOURISM

Adriano Chiavegato advocate shifting from mass day-trippers to long-term high-value visitors by rebuilding the city

- Adriano Chiavegato architect and owner Hotel Messner in VeniceVENEZIA, ITALY, ITALY, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the iconic city of canals faces relentless pressure from mass tourism and urban decay, local visionaries are urging a strategic paradigm shift to secure its future. Venetian hoteliers, led by prominent figures including Adriano Chiavegato, owner of the Hotel Messner in Venice and internationally acclaimed architect "are asserting that true environmental and social sustainability can only be achieved by prioritizing extended overnight stays over the disruptive influx of day-trippers."Venice does not simply need fewer visitors," states Chiavegato. "Overnight hospitality is the vital key to a sustainable future. Industry advocates emphasize that attracting conscious, high-spending travelers requires more than rhetoric-it demands an urgent overhaul of Venice's civic infrastructure. To position itself as a premier destination for global elite tourism, stakeholders argue the city must reverse the systemic erosion of daily municipal functions and modern logistics. Rebuilding civic infrastructure and institutional presence, additionally, the departure of key institutions to the mainland-including the Chamber of Commerce, central post offices, and essential administrative hubs-has hollowed out Venice's civic core, pushing the historic metropolis dangerously close to becoming an open-air theme park".Modernizing transit: prioritizing residents and workers. 'Venice's water transportation network requires urgent structural reform beyond basic digital signs and vehicle updates. Visionaries advocate for a clear operational separation between tourist routes and essential daily commuting for residents and local workers. Current travel times and routes are increasingly unviable for daily life, threatening to paralyze the city functionally without rapid, reliable, and modern transport solutions" states Chiavegato.A Vision for Global Excellence. "The path forward for Venice relies on reinvesting directly into its civic backbone: restoring public health services, retaining public institutions, modernizing water transport. By building a functionally efficient, technically modern, and structurally resilient city, Venice can amplify its intrinsic beauty rather than let it be overwhelmed. This strategy forms the foundation for high-value overnight tourism-attracting global travelers who value quality, respect the fragile environment, and actively contribute to the vibrant socio-economic vitality of a living city" concludes Chiavegato.

francesca schenetti

Ti Lancio

+ +39 339 809 3543

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VENICE, HOSPITALITY LEADER ADRIANO CHIAVEGATO CALL FOR REVITALIZATION TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE LUXURY TOURISM News Provided By Ti Lancio October 12, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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