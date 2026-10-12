Onsight Opens Connections, A Free National Referral Network Built By Agents, For Agents

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Real estate technology company launches a nationwide network that lets agent, lender, vendor find each other, build referrals & put terms on record free forever

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Onsight, the real estate technology company behind the "Reinventing Real Estate" platform, today announced that Connections, its national referral network for real estate professionals, is now open to agents across the country.Referrals have always been the lifeblood of real estate, yet the way agents handle them has barely changed in decades. When a client relocates to another state, or a buyer needs a lender, inspector, or attorney, most agents still find themselves without a real network to turn to. They resort to fumbling through old business cards, scrolling through phone contacts, or trying to jog their memory for someone they met once at an event. Too often the referral gets made and the referring agent never hears about the check again.Connections was built to fix that. At its core, the platform is a professional network where agents, lenders, attorneys, contractors, title and insurance providers, and other vendors can build relationships, refer business to each other, and build a reputation as someone worth referring to in their market. For agent-to-agent referrals of buyers and sellers specifically, Connections goes a step further: referral fee terms are put on record from the first handshake, so both sides know exactly what's been agreed to before the referral happens. An in-app national map and directory lets professionals search and connect across the country, so an agent whose client is moving across the state or across the country can find a vetted local agent and make the introduction with confidence."So many agents have handed off a referral, moved on with their day, and simply lost track of it, and never got paid for the referral," said Patsy Tiu, Chief Financial Officer of Onsight. "Every agent has also scrambled to find someone they could trust in a market they don't serve. We built the national network so they don't have to build it themselves. Connections puts the terms on record. This is infrastructure the industry should have had a long time ago."Because Connections is built by a team with real estate and mortgage backgrounds, the workflow follows how agents actually work rather than how software companies think they should. Referral fee terms between licensed agents referring buyers and sellers to one another are captured up front and visible to both sides, removing the awkward follow-up and the lost paperwork that cost agents real income every year."Referral income shouldn't depend on whether the other agent remembers you six months later," Tiu added. "It should be on the record from the first handshake. That's what Connections does. We want every agent, in every market, on the map."Connections is one part of the broader Onsight platform, which also includes Onsight LeadGen, the company's open house lead capture and follow-up tool. The company's stated mission is to give real estate professionals one connected system and full ownership of their own data.AvailabilityConnections is available now and free forever to licensed real estate agents, brokers, mortgage professionals, and the wider network of vendors who support them, like attorneys, contractors, title companies, and insurance providers, etc. Agents can join and invite their network at onsightrealestate.About OnsightOnsight (Onsight Media Inc.) is a real estate technology company building one connected platform for agents, brokers, mortgage professionals, and the vendors who serve them, under the banner "Reinventing Real Estate." Founded by a team with deep real estate and mortgage experience, Onsight builds tools that are built by agents, for agents, including Onsight LeadGen for open house lead capture and Onsight Connections for referrals. Learn more at onsightrealestate.###

Auggie Diaz

Onsight Real Estate

+1 5166667396

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Onsight Opens Connections, a Free National Referral Network Built by Agents, for Agents News Provided By Onsight Real Estate October 12, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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