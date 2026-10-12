Lokesh Kanagaraj Promises 'Interesting Updates' On His Next With Allu Arjun Soon

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj raised excitement about his forthcoming project with Allu Arjun through his latest post on social media. The 'Master' maker revealed that they would soon be sharing some exciting updates about the project, titled 'AA23' for now.

On Monday, Kanagaraj took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of himself engaged in an intense conversation with the 'Pushpa' actor.

Piquing the interest of the movie buffs, the director penned the caption, "Interesting updates coming soon (sic)." He also tagged AA in the post.

The post gains significance as recently there were speculations going around that 'AA23' might have been shelved, but Kanagaraj has effectively put the rumour mills to rest with his latest social media update.

Back in January this year, the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Kanagaraj was officially announced on social media. The announcement video featured a lion firmly standing its ground while a group of foxes circled around it in an attempt to assert control.

The clip did not divulge any major details regarding the plot of the much-discussed drama; however, it surely managed to create a massive buzz regarding what Allu Arjun and Kanagaraj are going to come up with next.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the tunes for 'AA23' will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It must be noted that Mythri Movie Makers had also backed Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa'.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is presently occupied with Atlee's 'Raaka'.

With Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, the project will mark the Tollywood actor's primary association with the 'Pathaan' actress. However, Deepika has already worked with Atlee in 'Jawan', featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the lead.

For the unaware, the official announcement for 'Raaka' was made on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday on April 8th this year, along with the first look poster for the protagonist.