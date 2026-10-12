20 Of 33 Lakh Delhi SIR Notice Cases Resolved, Says CEO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Issues concerning nearly 20 lakh of the 33 lakh electors who were served notices over discrepancies during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi have been resolved, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday.

"About 33 lakh entries in the Delhi voter list were under Logical Discrepancy/Un-mapped. We had started a proactive campaign to resolve these issues. By now, around 20 lakh cases out of 33 lakh have been resolved," the CEO said in a statement.

The statement further assured voters that they could approach the authorities concerned if they had any grievances regarding the revision exercise.

"If any person has any grievance, please feel free to contact any of the 14,947 BLOs, 902 AEROs, 70 EROs, 13 DEOs or the CEO. No eligible voter will be excluded from the voter list," it added.

As part of the ongoing SIR exercise, around 33 lakh electors in Delhi were issued notices over discrepancies identified in the details they submitted in their enumeration forms.

The notices were issued to enable voters to clarify the inconsistencies and provide supporting documents during the claims and objections process.

The list of voters who received notices includes several prominent personalities, along with electors from different age groups.

Former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner S.S. Sandhu were among the prominent figures who were issued notices over discrepancies in the details furnished during the exercise.

Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls, which covered more than 97 lakh voters, notices were being issued to 33.13 lakh electors whose submitted details were found to have discrepancies.

A majority of these notices were issued because information provided by voters did not match records from the last Special Intensive Revision conducted in 2002.

However, receiving a notice does not automatically mean that a voter's name has been removed from the electoral roll.

The exercise provides voters with an opportunity to clarify their details and submit the necessary supporting documents to the electoral registration officers concerned.

The deadline for voters to respond to the notices and furnish supporting documents was September 30. The final electoral roll in Delhi is scheduled to be published on November 4.