'She's So Rude': Ananya Panday Refuses Fan's Selfie Request At Phuket Airport, Faces Backlash VIDEO

An Instagram post by user filmy on October 11, 2026, accusing actress Ananya Panday of displaying "so much attitude" has ignited a significant online discussion. The contentious post, explicitly stating that '@ananyapanday is having so much attitude', quickly amassed 2,410 likes and 64 comments. This viral content faced immediate and intense scrutiny from users, primarily debating the true identity of the individual featured in the image.

The controversy unfolded rapidly in the comments section, where a majority of users asserted that the person shown was definitively not Ananya Panday, but rather fellow celebrity Shanaya Kapoor. This swift and widespread misidentification sparked a wider conversation not only about the specifics of the image but also about public perception and celebrity conduct in the age of instant social media.

Ananya has Attitude?

Ananya was seen standing in the corner of the video, if you zoom in. She allegedly refused two female fans who asked for a selfie. The person visible at the front of the video was Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya was heavily trolled for the same. However, a few selfies of the actress taken at the exact same spot also surfaced online. Maybe she was in a bad mood, claimed her fans!

Let us tell you that Ananya is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning persona and style. She has never been caught mistreating a fan or displaying allegedly rude behaviour before. However, take a look at the video here!

Take a look at the video!

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A post shared by Benny (@filmy)

How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote,“To whoever saying it's not ananya get yourself a pair of eyes and look in the corner.” Another comment read,“Id blame the people who are so bereft of self respect,you'll treat them like gods and choose this for yourself,bear with it.” One more user wrote,“Photo leni he kyon hai.. zabardasti ki.”