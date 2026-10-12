World's Most Expensive Mushrooms: Why These Rare Varieties Cost Lakhs And A Fortune

While regular mushroom packets cost just Rs 60 to Rs 100, rare varieties can cost lakhs. Their rarity, difficult harvesting process, unique flavours and medicinal properties make these mushrooms incredibly expensive and highly sought after.

We usually buy mushroom packets for Rs 60 or Rs 100 in the local market. But the prices of some rare mushrooms in the world will shock you. Even rich people think twice before buying them. Sellers price them at thousands of dollars per kilo. Buyers sometimes pay lakhs of dollars in auctions. Why do they command such a high price? What makes them so special?

White Truffle Costs Crores

The White Truffle is one of the most expensive mushrooms. Farmers find this mushroom in the Italy and Croatia regions. People love it globally for its unique smell and taste. These mushrooms grow close to tree roots under the soil, unlike normal mushrooms. They grow along with oak and beech trees. Trainers use specially trained dogs to spot them. Farmers find it very difficult to cultivate them. This creates a huge demand.

Guinness World Records states that buyers bought a massive 1.3 kg White Truffle for 3.3 lakh US dollars at a Macau auction in December 2007. This equals crores of rupees in Indian currency.

Yartsa Gunbu is one of the most expensive mushrooms in the world. People also call it the caterpillar fungus. You will find it in the Himalayan mountains, especially around the Tibetan plateau. It does not grow on the ground like normal mushrooms. This parasitic fungus grows on caterpillars and develops there.

Foragers find it very difficult to collect this fungus. It grows in very small quantities. Asian markets have a huge demand for it, which drives up the price. Guinness World Records notes that its price reached 63,000 US dollars per pound in 2023. This means you pay that much for just about 450 grams. This is not a fixed market rate. The price changes based on quality, availability, and region. Doctors use it in traditional Chinese medicine.

Matsutake mushrooms hold a special place in Japan. They mainly grow near the roots of pine trees. They have a strong scent that reminds you of pine trees, and they feature a meaty texture.

Foragers usually harvest Matsutake mushrooms in September and October. Climate changes, forest depletion, and cultivation difficulties make them very rare. The price of top-quality local Matsutake in Japan has reached up to 1.5 lakh Yen per kilo in some cases. Chefs grill them without adding too many spices. Cooks also mix them in soups and cook them with rice.

The Black Truffle is also one of the most expensive food items in the world. The truffles from the Perigord region in France have a great reputation. Chefs use them in pasta, risotto, sauces, and other special dishes.

Why do these mushrooms cost so much?

The specific climate, the short season, and the difficult harvesting process create a huge demand for them in the international market. That is why they command such a high price.