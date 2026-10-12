Israel Strikes South Lebanon Despite June Deal; 4,386 Dead
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out fresh airstrikes and artillery shelling on several towns in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violations of a US-sponsored framework agreement signed in June.
Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, a Lebanese state news agency reported. In the Tyre district, warplanes struck Mansouri, while artillery shelling hit Majdal Zoun, the agency said.
Overnight, the area between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah came under heavy, concentrated Israeli artillery fire.
The attacks come amid Israel’s continuing offensive against Lebanon, launched on March 2. The campaign has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413, according to the latest figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed the US-brokered framework arrangement in Washington. It calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas Israeli forces vacate.
Israel’s army has kept up its attacks despite the deal and continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, including areas it has held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.
Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, a Lebanese state news agency reported. In the Tyre district, warplanes struck Mansouri, while artillery shelling hit Majdal Zoun, the agency said.
Overnight, the area between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah came under heavy, concentrated Israeli artillery fire.
The attacks come amid Israel’s continuing offensive against Lebanon, launched on March 2. The campaign has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413, according to the latest figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed the US-brokered framework arrangement in Washington. It calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas Israeli forces vacate.
Israel’s army has kept up its attacks despite the deal and continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, including areas it has held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.
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