Dengue Deaths Hit 303 in Bangladesh; Cases Near 100,000
(MENAFN) Dengue has now killed 303 people in Bangladesh since January, health authorities said Sunday, reporting four more fatalities and nearly 2,200 new hospitalizations over the latest reporting period.
The new admissions push the total caseload to 99,275, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of all hospitalized patients, 92,803 have recovered and been discharged.
The toll is climbing fast. October has already recorded 58 deaths, following 148 in September.
This year’s figures far outpace last year’s. In the corresponding period of 2025, DGHS data show 225 deaths and 53,606 cases.
Bangladesh typically sees its dengue season run from June through September. The mosquito-borne disease is spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, and there is no specific treatment for the viral infection.
The country’s worst annual death toll on record came in 2022, when 281 people died. The South Asian nation has a population of 175 million.
Measles-like illness also surging
Health authorities separately reported seven more deaths involving measles-like symptoms and more than 1,200 new infections on Sunday.
Deaths linked to measles infections have reached 1,162 since mid-March, of which 104 are confirmed measles deaths. Symptomatic cases total 205,028, while confirmed cases stand at 22,421.
In response to the outbreak, the Health Ministry has immunized about 20 million children. That effort comes on top of routine vaccinations and a catch-up campaign launched in late September.
The new admissions push the total caseload to 99,275, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of all hospitalized patients, 92,803 have recovered and been discharged.
The toll is climbing fast. October has already recorded 58 deaths, following 148 in September.
This year’s figures far outpace last year’s. In the corresponding period of 2025, DGHS data show 225 deaths and 53,606 cases.
Bangladesh typically sees its dengue season run from June through September. The mosquito-borne disease is spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, and there is no specific treatment for the viral infection.
The country’s worst annual death toll on record came in 2022, when 281 people died. The South Asian nation has a population of 175 million.
Measles-like illness also surging
Health authorities separately reported seven more deaths involving measles-like symptoms and more than 1,200 new infections on Sunday.
Deaths linked to measles infections have reached 1,162 since mid-March, of which 104 are confirmed measles deaths. Symptomatic cases total 205,028, while confirmed cases stand at 22,421.
In response to the outbreak, the Health Ministry has immunized about 20 million children. That effort comes on top of routine vaccinations and a catch-up campaign launched in late September.
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