Tanker Hit by Projectile in Strait of Hormuz; Crew Safe
(MENAFN) A tanker was damaged Sunday after an “unidentified” projectile struck it as it sailed outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a UK maritime agency.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an Oct. 11 notice that the vessel’s company security officer reported the projectile hit the tanker’s port side.
All crew members are safe, and no environmental impact had been reported when the notice was issued, the agency said.
The incident took place at 1200GMT, the notice said. It did not name the tanker or identify its flag state or operator.
Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.
The agency urged vessels crossing the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the maritime monitoring body.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an Oct. 11 notice that the vessel’s company security officer reported the projectile hit the tanker’s port side.
All crew members are safe, and no environmental impact had been reported when the notice was issued, the agency said.
The incident took place at 1200GMT, the notice said. It did not name the tanker or identify its flag state or operator.
Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.
The agency urged vessels crossing the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the maritime monitoring body.
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