Trump Declares Energy Ceasefire; Russia Yet to Confirm
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Sunday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure, but the announcement landed with confusion in Kyiv and no confirmation from Moscow.
Trump posted the declaration on Truth Social. “Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote. “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” he added.
The details appear far less settled than Trump suggested. A White House official told a U.S. news website that the president was describing a possible arrangement in which both sides stop hitting oil refineries. According to the official, that step could pave the way for a broader deal covering power plants and electricity grids.
A Ukrainian official pointed to a lopsided deal. Ukraine imports diesel and gasoline and urgently needs its power grid protected, yet it has just one refinery, not fully operational, to put on the table in return.
Kyiv ready, but waiting on details
Volodymyr Zelenskyy was caught off guard. He told the news website: “The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if the Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin -- please tell us when the ceasefire begins -- we are ready and we will accept it.”
The Ukrainian president later said on the U.S. social media platform X that he had discussed the initiative with Mark Carney, Alexander Stubb and NATO chief Mark Rutte. Ukraine backs the truce, he said, adding “it is important that Russia support it as well.”
He said Kyiv is “awaiting details from the American side,” and that Ukraine “always fully supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace.”
“We are awaiting clear details of the dialogue between America and Russia, and we expect Putin to fulfill what President Trump has said,” Zelenskyy said. He confirmed that Ukraine’s military has received “all the relevant orders.”
Zelenskyy added that a power plant in Kharkiv was attacked Sunday evening, after Trump’s announcement.
Moscow has not confirmed that the arrangement is in effect. “The Russians are thinking about it,” the White House official said. “We will know soon if they are ready.”
Washington leans on Kyiv
The announcement came as a British newspaper reported that the Trump administration threatened to shut down the mechanism that supplies Ukraine with weapons unless Kyiv halts strikes on Russian energy targets.
Citing European officials briefed on talks over the weekend, the paper said U.S. officials pressed European capitals and Kyiv to rein in attacks on Russian refineries. It reported they warned that Washington would cut off intelligence sharing and the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) arms procurement program. The White House declined to comment.
The U.S. news website separately reported that a White House official said Ukrainian refinery strikes are straining relations between Zelenskyy and Trump. One official described the president as “really mad” over the attacks.
The website also reported that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have delayed their planned Moscow trip until European countries and Ukraine agree on a joint proposal for Russia.
Familiar claim, thin track record
Trump made a similar assertion in September, saying both countries had agreed not to target each other’s energy facilities. That effort produced no results.
Earlier Sunday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow ended its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, stressing that any de-escalation must be mutual and backed by guarantees.
Gas prices raise the stakes
Energy costs are a mounting political risk for the administration ahead of November’s midterm elections. Trump has blamed rising consumer energy prices on the war in Ukraine rather than the ongoing Iran war.
Regular gasoline averages $4.36 a gallon nationwide, up from $4.30 a month ago and $3.09 a year earlier, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The ceasefire claim followed a diesel deal Trump announced Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the U.S. and global markets. Zelenskyy denounced the agreement as a “gift” to Putin, warning that looser limits on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
Trump posted the declaration on Truth Social. “Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote. “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” he added.
The details appear far less settled than Trump suggested. A White House official told a U.S. news website that the president was describing a possible arrangement in which both sides stop hitting oil refineries. According to the official, that step could pave the way for a broader deal covering power plants and electricity grids.
A Ukrainian official pointed to a lopsided deal. Ukraine imports diesel and gasoline and urgently needs its power grid protected, yet it has just one refinery, not fully operational, to put on the table in return.
Kyiv ready, but waiting on details
Volodymyr Zelenskyy was caught off guard. He told the news website: “The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if the Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin -- please tell us when the ceasefire begins -- we are ready and we will accept it.”
The Ukrainian president later said on the U.S. social media platform X that he had discussed the initiative with Mark Carney, Alexander Stubb and NATO chief Mark Rutte. Ukraine backs the truce, he said, adding “it is important that Russia support it as well.”
He said Kyiv is “awaiting details from the American side,” and that Ukraine “always fully supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace.”
“We are awaiting clear details of the dialogue between America and Russia, and we expect Putin to fulfill what President Trump has said,” Zelenskyy said. He confirmed that Ukraine’s military has received “all the relevant orders.”
Zelenskyy added that a power plant in Kharkiv was attacked Sunday evening, after Trump’s announcement.
Moscow has not confirmed that the arrangement is in effect. “The Russians are thinking about it,” the White House official said. “We will know soon if they are ready.”
Washington leans on Kyiv
The announcement came as a British newspaper reported that the Trump administration threatened to shut down the mechanism that supplies Ukraine with weapons unless Kyiv halts strikes on Russian energy targets.
Citing European officials briefed on talks over the weekend, the paper said U.S. officials pressed European capitals and Kyiv to rein in attacks on Russian refineries. It reported they warned that Washington would cut off intelligence sharing and the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) arms procurement program. The White House declined to comment.
The U.S. news website separately reported that a White House official said Ukrainian refinery strikes are straining relations between Zelenskyy and Trump. One official described the president as “really mad” over the attacks.
The website also reported that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have delayed their planned Moscow trip until European countries and Ukraine agree on a joint proposal for Russia.
Familiar claim, thin track record
Trump made a similar assertion in September, saying both countries had agreed not to target each other’s energy facilities. That effort produced no results.
Earlier Sunday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow ended its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, stressing that any de-escalation must be mutual and backed by guarantees.
Gas prices raise the stakes
Energy costs are a mounting political risk for the administration ahead of November’s midterm elections. Trump has blamed rising consumer energy prices on the war in Ukraine rather than the ongoing Iran war.
Regular gasoline averages $4.36 a gallon nationwide, up from $4.30 a month ago and $3.09 a year earlier, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The ceasefire claim followed a diesel deal Trump announced Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the U.S. and global markets. Zelenskyy denounced the agreement as a “gift” to Putin, warning that looser limits on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
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