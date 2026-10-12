Belgian King Says Kazakhstan Ties Can Reach New Level Of Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Belgium is confident that it can bring cooperation with Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level, Belgian King Philippe said during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, according to the Kazakh president's press service.

“We are convinced that we can take our cooperation to a qualitatively new level. The delegation that has come with me includes representatives of a wide range of promising, future-oriented sectors,” the Belgian king said.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and hospitality, highlighting Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development and growing international standing.

“Kazakhstan is a very important country for us, demonstrating high rates of development. The entire Central Asian region is also of great importance. In Belgium, we are very interested in your region, and we have arrived here accompanied by a representative delegation,” Philippe said.

The king noted that for 35 years, the countries have maintained excellent relations.

During the meeting, Tokayev described Belgium as a reliable, long-standing partner of Kazakhstan in Europe and called the Belgian king and queen's first state visit to Kazakhstan a historic event opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

“Next year will mark 35 years since diplomatic relations were established between our countries. Over these years, we have built close ties based on sincere friendship and mutual respect. Continuous political dialogue provides a solid foundation for our cooperation,” Tokayev said.

He also recalled his visit to Belgium five years ago and his talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Brussels in June 2026, saying they had confirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening their partnership.

King Philippe is visiting Kazakhstan with a delegation comprising government officials, regional authorities, business representatives, academics and media professionals.