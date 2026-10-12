Relations Exist With Azerbaijan In Defense, Security, And Education - Prime Minister Of Cambodia

The Prime Minister stated that at the multilateral level, the two countries reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across international platforms, noting his country's support for Azerbaijan's status as an observer in ASEAN.

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