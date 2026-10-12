Uzbekistan, Saudi Tamimi Energy Discuss Investment In Energy, Agriculture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Fergana region and Saudi Arabia's Tamimi Energy Group discussed potential investment projects in energy, agriculture and food processing during a meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 10.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Yahya Balhareth, chief commercial officer of Tamimi Energy Group, during a working visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Regional administration, the discussions focused on deep processing of locally grown fruits and vegetables, developing modern storage and packaging facilities, launching livestock projects and expanding energy infrastructure.

The governor presented the region's agricultural resources, industrial infrastructure and investment opportunities, highlighting the potential for cooperation with foreign partners.

"During the talks, the sides exchanged views on combining the international experience and technological capabilities of the Saudi company with the economic potential of the Fergana region, as well as developing mutually beneficial investment initiatives," the statement said.

The meeting identified several areas for further cooperation, with the sides expressing interest in translating the discussions into concrete projects.

Tamimi Energy Group, part of Tamimi Holding, operates in energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, power generation, water supply and industrial infrastructure. The group has more than 50 years of experience providing engineering solutions for energy and industrial facilities in Saudi Arabia and international markets.

Meanwhile, cooperation in agricultural processing could help Uzbekistan's Fergana increase the value of its fruit and vegetable production, reduce post-harvest losses and expand access to domestic and international markets. Investment in storage, packaging, livestock production and energy infrastructure could also support local manufacturing, create jobs and strengthen the region's economic ties with Saudi Arabia.