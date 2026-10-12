First Lady Of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Meets With First Lady Of Cambodia Pich Chanmony
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. On October 12, the First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, met with the First Lady of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Pich Chanmony, Trend 's correspondent reports.
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