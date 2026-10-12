Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis On Sales, Charging Infrastructure And Key Players 7.6% CAGR Drives EV Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Italy's robust EV growth through smart charging, vehicle-to-grid solutions, fleet electrification and infrastructure expansion across key city tiers

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in Italy is expected to increase by 7.8% annually to reach US$84.4 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to maintain strong momentum with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to rise from US$78.3 million in 2025 to approximately US$113.4 million by the end of 2030.

The report delivers a detailed, data-driven assessment of the Italy electric vehicles market, covering vehicle sales, transaction value, EV penetration, charging infrastructure, technology adoption and competitive performance. More than 100 KPIs provide historical and forecast intelligence on the factors shaping electric mobility across the country.

Market analysis spans passenger and commercial electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric buses. The report evaluates the market by vehicle drive type, vehicle class, powertrain, propulsion type, distance range, charging type, connectivity and city tier. This segmentation supports a detailed assessment of demand patterns, technology transitions and growth opportunities within Italy's electric vehicle ecosystem.

Electric Vehicle Market Coverage



Market size, transaction value, sales volume and EV penetration within Italy's total vehicle market

Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Passenger and commercial electric vehicles

Small, medium, crossover, large and SUV passenger electric vehicles

Light Duty, Medium Duty and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Low-Priced, Mid-Priced and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid and Combined Hybrid Powertrain categories

Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and other propulsion types

Distance ranges of Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles and Above 300 Miles

Normal Charging and Super Charging Electric Vehicles Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities and Tier 3 Cities

The report also examines connected vehicle capabilities, including Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity. These insights help stakeholders evaluate the progress of connected EV technologies and their role in energy management, charging optimization and mobility services.

Italy EV Charging Infrastructure Analysis

Charging infrastructure coverage includes market value, charging station deployment and the number of charging points. The analysis assesses AC and DC charging infrastructure, fixed and portable installations, charging speed, connector standards, location, vehicle application and smart charging adoption.



Residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace and fleet depot charging locations

Slow, fast, rapid and ultra-rapid charging infrastructure

Passenger car, Light Commercial Vehicle, truck and bus charging infrastructure

Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T and other connector categories Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure and Smart Charging Infrastructure

Competitive and Strategic Intelligence

The competitive landscape includes key player market share analysis for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 enable companies to benchmark performance, monitor EV adoption and identify opportunities related to vehicle electrification, fleet conversion, charging network expansion and connected mobility.

The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to provide an unbiased assessment of emerging business and investment opportunities. The structured dataset supports market sizing, financial modeling, competitive benchmarking and strategic planning.

Reasons to Buy



Assess the size, growth outlook and adoption trajectory of the Italy electric vehicles market.

Compare demand across vehicle types, price classes, powertrains, propulsion systems, distance ranges and city tiers.

Evaluate charging infrastructure readiness by location, speed, installation type, connector and connectivity.

Track the effects of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, battery affordability, charging accessibility and fleet electrification.

Identify opportunities in Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, smart charging and Vehicle-to-Grid technologies. Support market entry, product development, infrastructure deployment, partnerships and investment decisions with decision-ready data.

The report is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors seeking actionable intelligence on Italy's electric mobility market. Its analytics-ready format provides the evidence needed to evaluate market potential, prioritize high-growth segments and develop informed strategies through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Italy Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Italy Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Italy Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Italy Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Italy Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Italy Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Italy Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Italy Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Italy All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Italy Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Italy Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Italy Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Italy Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Italy Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Italy Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Italy SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Italy Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Italy Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Italy Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Italy Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Italy Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Italy Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Italy Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Italy Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Italy Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Italy Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Italy Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Italy Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Italy Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Italy Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Italy Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Italy Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Italy Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Italy Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Italy Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Italy Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Italy Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Italy Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Italy Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Italy Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Italy Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Italy Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Italy Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Italy Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Italy Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Italy On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Italy Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Italy Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Italy Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Italy Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Italy Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Italy Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Italy Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Italy Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Italy Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Italy Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Italy Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Italy Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Italy Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Italy Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Italy Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Italy Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Italy Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Italy Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Italy Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Italy Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Italy Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Italy Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Italy Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Italy Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Italy Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Italy Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Italy Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Italy Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Italy Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Italy Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Italy Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Italy Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Italy Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]



List of Tables [70]

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