Global Hospital Supplies Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Infection Control And Outpatient Care Drive 7.3% CAGR To US$158.4 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on recurring demand for single-use supplies driven by infection control, rising procedures, hospital expansion, and growing outpatient care

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hospital Supplies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital supplies market was valued at USD 90.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 97.0 billion in 2026 to USD 158.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising healthcare utilization, expanding clinical infrastructure, and sustained demand for essential medical consumables and equipment.

North America led the hospital supplies market with a revenue share of 40.8% in 2025. The region's position reflects substantial healthcare expenditure, high surgical and diagnostic volumes, established hospital networks, and continued investment in infection prevention and patient safety.

Greater emphasis on infection prevention and control is increasing demand for disposable and protective hospital supplies. Healthcare providers are strengthening protocols intended to reduce healthcare-associated infections, creating recurring procurement requirements for medical gloves, masks, gowns, surgical drapes, sterilization products, disinfectants, and other single-use materials.

Aging populations and higher rates of hospital admission are also influencing hospital supplies market growth. Each admission requires products across diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, medication administration, surgery, wound management, and discharge. Patients with complex clinical conditions typically require more intensive care, increasing per-patient consumption of syringes, needles, IV-related supplies, specimen-collection materials, examination gloves, masks, and wound-care products.

Growth in surgical and diagnostic procedures represents another major market driver. General surgery, minimally invasive procedures, routine diagnostic testing, and imaging-guided interventions require consistent access to procedure-specific supplies before, during, and after treatment. Hospitals and outpatient facilities must also maintain adequate inventories to prevent delays, meet infection-control standards, and manage higher patient throughput.

U.S. healthcare data analyzed by the American College of Surgeons covered more than 1.7 million operations across 249 procedure codes and 11 surgical specialties. In addition, CMS recorded more than 100 million hospital outpatient claims for services furnished during 2025, highlighting the scale of recurring demand generated by surgical and outpatient care.

Orthopedic procedures, including hip replacement surgeries, contribute to market expansion through the use of surgical drapes, gowns, gloves, syringes, needles, antiseptic materials, sutures, dressings, catheters, and suction and irrigation supplies. Postoperative wound management and drainage requirements extend product consumption beyond the operating room, supporting ongoing procurement by hospitals and specialty care providers.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure is further broadening the hospital supplies customer base. New hospitals require products for initial setup, while established facilities generate continuous replacement demand. Additional beds, operating rooms, emergency departments, intensive care units, and specialty services increase both the volume and range of supplies used. Investment in hospital modernization and healthcare access across underserved urban and rural markets is expected to create further opportunities for manufacturers and distributors.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue trends from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation is based on product type, application, end use, and region.



Product type: Consumables and equipment. Consumables include PPE, injection and infusion products, wound-care and procedure materials, non-woven disposable products, diagnostic and test consumables, infection prevention and sterilization supplies, fluid and dialysis products, and disposable catheters and cannulas. Equipment includes vital signs monitoring devices, diagnostic examination devices, Point-of-Care testing devices, and minor procedure and support equipment.

Application: Cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, neurology, critical care and emergency medicine, general surgery, wound care, respiratory care, urology and nephrology, gynecology and obstetrics, infectious disease management, and other clinical applications.

End use: Hospitals, specialty clinics, Long-term Care Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and other healthcare settings. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis across major healthcare markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major product, application, end-use, and regional segments

Analysis of growth drivers, industry trends, and emerging revenue opportunities

Competitive landscape assessment and market presence analysis of key participants

Regional and country-level insights supporting market entry and expansion strategies Actionable intelligence for investment planning, product development, and business decision-making

As healthcare systems expand surgical capacity, strengthen infection-control practices, and invest in modern facilities, demand for hospital supplies is expected to remain resilient. Manufacturers offering reliable, compliant, and procedure-specific products will be positioned to address rising procurement needs across hospitals, outpatient facilities, specialty clinics, and Long-term Care Facilities through 2033.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Product Type

1.1.2. Application

1.1.3. End Use

1.1.4. Regional scope

1.1.5. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

1.9.1. Objective 1

1.9.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Hospital Supplies Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising hospital admissions increase consumables utilization volumes

3.2.1.2. Growing chronic diseases require continuous hospital-based treatment

3.2.1.3. Expansion of surgical procedures increases disposable supply consumption

3.2.1.4. Increasing infection prevention practices strengthen demand for consumables

3.2.1.5. Growing healthcare infrastructure expands procurement of hospital supplies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent regulatory requirements increase product development and compliance costs

3.2.2.2. Hospital budget constraints limit premium supply procurement

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion of outpatient care creates new consumption channels

3.2.3.2. Growing emerging-market healthcare infrastructure supports supply penetration

3.2.3.3. Sustainable materials enable the development of environmentally responsible consumables

3.2.3.4. Smart consumables create opportunities for connected healthcare

3.2.3.5. Local manufacturing reduces dependence on international supply networks

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Managing medical waste increases operational burdens for hospitals

3.2.4.2. Maintaining consistent product quality across suppliers remains difficult

3.3. Hospital Supplies Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political & Legal Landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

Chapter 4. Hospital Supplies Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Hospital Supplies Market: Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. PPE Consumables

4.3.1.1. Medical Gloves

4.3.1.2. Masks

4.3.1.3. Gowns

4.3.1.4. PPE Kits

4.3.1.5. Face Shields

4.3.1.6. Others

4.3.2. Injection & Infusion Consumables

4.3.2.1. Disposable Syringes

4.3.2.2. Needles

4.3.2.3. IV Kits

4.3.2.4. Others

4.3.3. Wound Care & Procedure Consumables

4.3.3.1. Gauze

4.3.3.2. Dressings

4.3.3.3. Medical Tapes

4.3.3.4. Procedure Trays

4.3.3.5. Surgical Blades

4.3.3.6. Non-woven Disposable Products

4.3.3.6.1. Surgical Drapes

4.3.3.6.2. Surgical Covers

4.3.3.6.3. Other Non-woven Procedure Products

4.3.3.7. Medicine Cups

4.3.3.8. Others

4.3.4. Diagnostic & Test Consumables

4.3.4.1. Glucometer Strips

4.3.4.2. Urine Test Strips

4.3.4.3. Laboratory Test Strips

4.3.4.4. Rapid Test Consumables

4.3.4.5. Others

4.3.5. Infection Prevention & Sterilization Consumables

4.3.5.1. Infection Prevention Consumables

4.3.5.1.1. Disinfectants

4.3.5.1.2. Hand Sanitizers

4.3.5.1.3. Others

4.3.5.2. Sterilization Consumables

4.3.5.2.1. Sterilization Wraps

4.3.5.2.2. Sterilization Pouches

4.3.5.2.3. Sterilization Indicators

4.3.5.2.4. Others

4.3.6. Fluid & Dialysis Consumables

4.3.6.1. IV Solutions

4.3.6.1.1. 100 ml

4.3.6.1.2. 500 ml

4.3.6.1.3. 1,000 ml

4.3.6.1.4. Others

4.3.6.2. Dialysis Consumables

4.3.6.3. Irrigation Solutions

4.3.6.4. Others

4.3.7. Disposable Catheters & Cannulas

4.3.7.1. Urinary Catheters

4.3.7.2. IV Catheters / Peripheral IV Cannulas

4.3.7.3. Others

4.4. Equipment

4.4.1. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

4.4.1.1. Blood Pressure Monitors

4.4.1.2. Pulse Oximeters

4.4.1.3. Temperature Monitoring Devices

4.4.1.4. Other Vital Sign Monitors

4.4.2. Diagnostic Examination Devices

4.4.2.1. Stethoscopes

4.4.2.2. Otoscopes

4.4.2.3. Ophthalmoscopes

4.4.2.4. Others

4.4.3. Point-of-Care Testing Devices

4.4.3.1. Glucometer Devices

4.4.3.2. Portable Hemoglobin Meters

4.4.3.3. Others

4.4.4. Minor Procedure & Support Equipment

4.4.4.1. Portable Suction Machines

4.4.4.2. Examination Lights

4.4.4.3. Others

4.4.5. Others

4.5. Product Type Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Hospital Supplies Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Hospital Supplies Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

5.3. Cardiology

5.4. Orthopedics

5.5. Oncology

5.6. Neurology

5.7. Critical Care / Emergency Medicine

5.8. General Surgery

5.9. Wound Care

5.10. Respiratory Care

5.11. Urology & Nephrology

5.12. Gynecology & Obstetrics

5.13. Infectious Disease Management

5.14. Others

5.15. Application Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. Hospital Supplies Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Hospital Supplies Market: End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Specialty Clinics

6.5. Long-term Care Facilities

6.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

6.7. Others

6.8. End Use Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. Hospital Supplies Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Hospital Supplies Market: Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

7.3. Regional and Country Assessment

7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.3. Regulatory Scenario

7.3.4. Reimbursement Scenario

7.3.5. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4. North America

7.4.1. U.S.

7.4.2. Canada

7.4.3. Mexico

7.5. Europe

7.5.1. UK

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Italy

7.5.5. Spain

7.5.6. Denmark

7.5.7. Sweden

7.5.8. Norway

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Japan

7.6.2. China

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. South Korea

7.6.5. Australia

7.6.6. Thailand

7.7. Latin America

7.7.1. Brazil

7.7.2. Argentina

7.8. Middle East & Africa

7.8.1. South Africa

7.8.2. Saudi Arabia

7.8.3. UAE

7.8.4. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.4. Global Key company market share analysis, 2025

8.5. Company Profiles

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.6. Key Companies

8.6.1. Medtronic

8.6.2. LivaNova PLC

8.6.3. Getinge

8.6.4. BD

8.6.5. NIPRO

8.6.6. Solventum (3M)

8.6.7. Medline Industries, LP

8.6.8. Paul Hartmann AG

8.6.9. Cardinal Health

8.6.10. Baxter

8.6.11. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

8.6.12. Nichiban Co., Ltd.

8.6.13. Lohmann Technologies

8.6.14. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.6.15. Dexcom, Inc.

8.6.16. Sanofi

8.6.17. Abbott Laboratories

8.6.18. Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

8.6.19. Coloplast

8.6.20. B. Braun SE

8.6.21. Nihon Kohden Corp.

8.6.22. HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

8.6.23. GE Healthcare

8.6.24. GF Health Products, Inc.

8.6.25. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.6.26. Hollister Incorporated

8.6.27. Cook

8.6.28. Teleflex Incorporated

8.6.29. Optimum Medical Limited (Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech)

8.6.30. Convatec

8.6.31. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.6.32. Stryker

8.6.33. Terumo Medical Corp.

8.6.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

8.6.35. Kae Hwa Industrial Co., Ltd.

8.6.36. Manish Medi Innovation

8.6.37. Dynarex Corporation

8.6.38. Others

8.7. Heat Map Analysis/ Company Market Position Analysis

8.8. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.9. List of Other Key Market Players

List of Tables [98]



List of Figures [136]

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