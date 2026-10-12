Drug Screening Market By Offering, Sample Type, Drug Type, And End User - Global Forecast To 2030 Market To Reach $21.29 Billion As Oral Fluid Testing And APAC Growth Accelerate

The global drug screening market is projected to grow from USD 10.36 billion in 2025 to USD 21.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5%. Market expansion is being driven by government mandates, rising substance use, stricter workplace safety requirements, and increased adoption of risk-based testing across safety-sensitive industries such as transportation, construction, and manufacturing.

Approximately 316 million people worldwide used drugs in 2023, with consumption increasing faster than global population growth. Drug-related impairment also remains a major road safety concern. Road traffic injuries cause approximately 1.3 million deaths annually, with 93% occurring in low- and middle-income countries. These conditions are strengthening demand for roadside, workplace, random, and post-incident drug testing programs.

In the US, post-accident workplace drug positivity reached 10.4% in 2023, while marijuana positivity climbed to a 25-year high of 7.5%. Employers, regulators, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies are consequently prioritizing rapid, accurate, and legally defensible screening and confirmatory testing. Hospitals are also expanding their use of high-throughput LC-MS toxicology testing to support clinical decision-making. Growing acceptance of oral fluid, saliva, and hair testing is further reshaping testing protocols by improving detection of recent drug use and reducing the risk of sample tampering.

Services Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the drug screening market during the forecast period. Laboratory testing services support high testing volumes, confirmatory analysis, and regulatory compliance, while onsite testing services enable rapid screening at the point of need.

Demand for specialized providers is increasing as organizations implement compliance-driven, random, and multi-panel drug testing programs. Alternative sample types, including oral fluid and hair, are also creating a need for more advanced laboratory capabilities. According to the 2023 Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index, workforce test cheating increased sharply, reinforcing the importance of expert program management and reliable confirmatory testing.

Scalability, integrated reporting, and regulatory compliance are key reasons organizations are outsourcing drug screening rather than managing programs internally. In December 2022, Omega Laboratories launched Urine Drugs of Abuse Testing Services at its laboratory in Ontario, Canada. The laboratory began offering urine drug testing on January 3, 2023, complementing its molecular testing capabilities.

Drug Testing Laboratories Led the Market in 2024

Drug testing laboratories accounted for the largest end-user share of the drug screening market in 2024. Their position is supported by the growing prevalence of illicit drug use, occupational health requirements, and evolving medical and legal standards. Globally, an estimated 9% of adults aged 15 to 64 use illicit drugs annually, with cannabis, opioids, and stimulants among the most prevalent substances. Drug-related deaths total approximately 0.6 million each year.

Laboratories are central to workplace testing, clinical toxicology, roadside programs, criminal justice screening, and substance use treatment. The expansion of oral fluid and hair testing is also supporting laboratory demand by improving recent-use detection and strengthening sample integrity.

Asia Pacific Forecast to Record the Highest Growth Rate

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by rising substance use and increasing demand for outsourced laboratory testing. In Australia, the 2022-2023 National Drug Strategy Household Survey estimated that 1.8 million people smoked daily, 2.5 million had used cannabis within the previous 12 months, 1.0 million had used cocaine, and 6.6 million engaged in risky alcohol consumption.

In India, national survey data indicate that 14.6% of the population, or approximately 160 million people, currently use alcohol. An estimated 31 million people use cannabis, more than 20 million use opioids, and nearly 6 million require treatment services. In addition, 11.8 million people misuse sedatives and approximately 850,000 inject drugs. These trends are increasing the need for laboratory-based toxicology testing across hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, workplaces, and public health programs.

Competitive Landscape

Key drug screening market participants include Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott, OraSure Technologies Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. The report evaluates company profiles, market shares, growth strategies, service portfolios, partnerships, agreements, product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other recent developments. It also assesses emerging startups across the drug screening market ecosystem.

Research Coverage and Market Insights

The report segments the drug screening market by offering, sample type, drug type, end user, and region. Offerings include products and services, while sample categories cover urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other specimens. Drug types include cannabis, alcohol, cocaine, opioids, amphetamine and methamphetamine, and other substances. End users include drug testing laboratories, workplaces, criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies, hospitals, drug treatment centers, individual users, pain management centers, schools and colleges, and other organizations. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The report examines major market drivers, including increasing illicit drug and alcohol consumption, enforcement of drug testing regulations, and regulatory approvals for screening products and services. It also evaluates restraints such as restrictions on workplace testing and alcohol consumption bans in Islamic countries. Key opportunities include oral fluid testing, fingerprint-based workplace testing, and expansion in emerging economies. Challenges include breathalyzer accuracy, specificity concerns, and the risk of false positive or false negative results.

Stakeholders can use the report to evaluate revenue opportunities, identify attractive market segments, assess competitive positioning, and develop informed go-to-market strategies. It also provides insights into product innovation, research and development, emerging technologies, geographic expansion, untapped markets, investment activity, and evolving drug screening requirements worldwide.

Key Attributes

