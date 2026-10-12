Drone Detection Radar Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2036 AI And Multi-Sensor C-UAS Demand To Drive 10.1% CAGR, Creating An $8.9 Billion Market By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drone Detection Radar Systems Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026 to 2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global drone detection radar systems market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2026 to USD 8.9 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2026-2036), according to the report.

Market growth is being driven by the expanding availability and increasing sophistication of commercial and military drones. Unmanned aerial systems are increasingly used for surveillance, electronic warfare, explosive payload delivery, and cyberattack operations, creating significant security challenges for defense organizations, homeland security agencies, airport authorities, and critical infrastructure operators. Recent conflicts and drone incursions at sensitive energy and transportation sites have accelerated investment in reliable counter-UAS (C-UAS) technologies.

The drone detection radar systems market is transitioning from standalone surveillance equipment to intelligent, multi-sensor C-UAS ecosystems. Modern systems must detect small, low-altitude, and low-radar cross-section (RCS) drones that can evade conventional air defense networks. AI-based signal processing is increasingly integrated into radar platforms to improve classification accuracy and distinguish unmanned aircraft from birds, precipitation, and other environmental clutter.

Radar systems are also being combined with radio frequency (RF) scanners, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) cameras, acoustic sensors, and command and control platforms. This multi-sensor approach supports comprehensive airspace monitoring and faster threat assessment. Demand for portable and mobile radar platforms is also increasing because these systems can protect temporary public events, forward operating bases, mobile military convoys, and rapidly changing operational environments.

Market Segmentation and Technology Trends

The report segments the drone detection radar systems market by radar type, frequency band, detection range, platform, application, end user, integration type, and geography. Radar types include active radar systems, passive radar systems, and multi-static radar systems. Frequency bands covered are L-band, S-band, C-band, X-band, and Ku/Ka-band, while detection ranges include short range, medium range, and long range. Platform categories comprise fixed/stationary systems, mobile/vehicle-mounted systems, portable systems, and airborne systems.

Active radar systems are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by the reliability, detection range, and tracking precision of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) and Pulse-Doppler technologies. These capabilities are particularly important for identifying and tracking small drones at operationally significant distances. Passive radar systems are forecast to record notable growth due to rising demand for covert surveillance in urban areas and frequency-congested environments.

X-band radar systems are projected to lead the frequency band segment in 2026. Their high-resolution performance supports the detection of micro and mini-UAVs with low radar cross-sections in complex surroundings. The Ku/Ka-band segment is expected to expand rapidly as demand increases for high-accuracy, short-range systems used in point defense and urban airspace monitoring.

Defense and Airport Security Drive Demand

Military and defense applications are expected to represent the largest share of the drone detection radar systems market in 2026. Growth is supported by the widespread use of drones in modern warfare and the need for layered air defense at military bases, border areas, and international deployments.

Airports and aviation security are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Drone-related flight disruptions, evolving aviation regulations, and the development of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems are encouraging airport authorities to deploy permanent radar surveillance infrastructure. Additional applications include homeland security, critical infrastructure protection, public events and urban security, and industrial facilities.

End users covered by the report include defense forces, law enforcement agencies, airport authorities, commercial enterprises, and government agencies. Integration categories include standalone radar systems, multi-sensor integrated systems, and command and control integrated systems.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global drone detection radar systems market in 2026. Regional leadership is supported by sustained U.S. Department of Defense investment in C-UAS programs, Federal Aviation Administration requirements for drone traffic management, and the presence of major defense technology companies. Demand is also expanding across airports, energy facilities, government sites, and public venues.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Military modernization and border security initiatives in China and India are contributing to the deployment of advanced counter-drone radar systems. Expanding commercial drone activity in Japan, South Korea, and Australia is also increasing demand for civil airspace surveillance and aviation security solutions.

Europe remains a significant market, with strong investment in critical infrastructure protection, airport security, prison protection, and public event safety. Germany, the U.K., and France are among the leading adopters. The region's established aerospace and defense sector continues to advance high-resolution, AI-integrated radar technologies for military and civilian applications.

The geographic assessment also covers Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, and Turkey.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the drone detection radar systems market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, Hensoldt AG, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SRC, Inc., DeTect, Inc., and Echodyne Corp.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical performance, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, country-level trends, competitive positioning, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies the radar types, frequency bands, detection ranges, platforms, applications, and integration models expected to generate significant opportunities for established vendors and new market entrants through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency And Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection And Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research And Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews With Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches For Country/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions For The Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Threat Of Unauthorized And Malicious Drones

4.2.1.2. Increasing Defense And Homeland Security Spending

4.2.1.3. Growing Need For Critical Infrastructure Protection

4.2.1.4. Expansion Of Drone Traffic And Airspace Monitoring

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High System Costs And Deployment Complexity

4.2.2.2. Detection Challenges For Small And Low-RCS Drones

4.2.2.3. Regulatory Constraints On Counter-Drone Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Integration With AI And Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems

4.2.3.2. Growth In Commercial And Civil Security Applications

4.2.3.3. Development Of Portable And Mobile Radar Systems

4.2.3.4. Increasing Adoption In Smart Cities And Airports

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. False Positives And Signal Interference

4.2.4.2. Rapid Evolution Of Drone Technologies

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar

4.3.2. Passive Radar Systems

4.3.3. Multi-Static Radar Systems

4.3.4. AI-Based Signal Processing

4.3.5. Multi-Sensor Integration (RF, EO/IR, Acoustic)

4.4. Drone Detection Architecture

4.4.1. Radar-Based Detection Systems

4.4.2. RF Detection Systems

4.4.3. Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems

4.4.4. Acoustic Detection Systems

4.4.5. Integrated Counter-Drone Systems

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Component Suppliers (Antennas, Semiconductors)

4.5.2. Radar System Manufacturers

4.5.3. System Integrators

4.5.4. Defense And Security Agencies

4.5.5. Commercial End Users

4.6. Regulatory And Standards Landscape

4.6.1. Airspace And Drone Regulations

4.6.2. Defense And Homeland Security Policies

4.6.3. Frequency Spectrum Regulations

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By Radar Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Active Radar Systems

5.2.1. AESA Radar

5.2.2. Pulse-Doppler Radar

5.2.3. FMCW Radar

5.3. Passive Radar Systems

5.4. Multi-Static Radar Systems

5.5. Other Radar Types

6. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By Frequency Band

6.1. Introduction

6.2. L-Band

6.3. S-Band

6.4. C-Band

6.5. X-Band

6.6. Ku/Ka-Band

7. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By Detection Range

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Short Range (Below 5 Km)

7.3. Medium Range (5 To 20 Km)

7.4. Long Range (Above 20 Km)

8. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By Platform

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fixed/Stationary Systems

8.3. Mobile/Vehicle-Mounted Systems

8.4. Portable Systems

8.5. Airborne Systems

9. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Military And Defense

9.3. Homeland Security

9.4. Critical Infrastructure Protection

9.5. Airports And Aviation Security

9.6. Public Events And Urban Security

9.7. Industrial Facilities

10. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Defense Forces

10.3. Law Enforcement Agencies

10.4. Airport Authorities

10.5. Commercial Enterprises

10.6. Government Agencies

11. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By Integration Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Standalone Radar Systems

11.3. Multi-Sensor Integrated Systems

11.4. Command And Control Integrated Systems

12. Drone Detection Radar Systems Market, By Geography

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. Germany

12.3.2. U.K.

12.3.3. France

12.3.4. Italy

12.3.5. Spain

12.3.6. Netherlands

12.3.7. Sweden

12.3.8. Switzerland

12.3.9. Rest Of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. China

12.4.2. India

12.4.3. Japan

12.4.4. South Korea

12.4.5. Australia

12.4.6. Singapore

12.4.7. Malaysia

12.4.8. Thailand

12.4.9. Indonesia

12.4.10. Vietnam

12.4.11. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

12.5. Latin America

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Mexico

12.5.3. Argentina

12.5.4. Chile

12.5.5. Colombia

12.5.6. Rest Of Latin America

12.6. Middle East And Africa

12.6.1. UAE

12.6.2. Saudi Arabia

12.6.3. Israel

12.6.4. South Africa

12.6.5. Turkey

12.6.6. Rest Of Middle East And Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Overview

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Competitive Benchmarking

13.4. Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1. Industry Leaders

13.4.2. Market Differentiators

13.4.3. Vanguards

13.4.4. Emerging Companies

13.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis Of Key Players, 2025

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.2. Thales Group

14.3. Saab AB

14.4. Hensoldt AG

14.5. Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

14.6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.7. Leonardo S.p.A.

14.8. Rheinmetall AG

14.9. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

14.10. Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

14.13. SRC, Inc.

14.14. DeTect, Inc.

14.15. Echodyne Corp.

15. Appendix

15.1. Additional Customization

15.2. Related Reports

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